General Info

Brand:
Name:Raptor Rush
Reviewed:October 2024
Coverstock Specs
Name:Propulsion FYJ Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5000 Grit LSS
Color:Gold Pearl
Core Specs
Name:Affliction V2
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Raptor Rush uses the symmetrical Affliction V2 core shape that was previously used in the Raptor Fury and the Sky Raptor. This low RG and high differential design is surrounded by the new Propulsion FYJ Pearl coverstock. It comes out of the box with a 5000 grit sanded finish, which helps it clear the front easily while still digging in very nicely in the midlane. All three of our testers really liked the motion and versatility that this ball provided across all four of our oil patterns.

Stroker

Stroker loved the strong move at the breakpoint from the Raptor Rush on the medium oil test pattern. The new coverstock was excellent at retaining energy for a very strong move downlane while providing enough traction to keep it from over-skidding if he missed inside of his target at the breakpoint. The ball was very forgiving for Stroker. If he missed it at the bottom of the swing and thought the ball would hit flat, it still turned over strong enough to lean the 6 pin into the 10 for a strike. As the pattern broke down, he could make 2-and-1 moves to the left to keep the ball in the oil a bit longer, which resulted in him continuing to have quite a bit of area at the breakpoint. The box finish was excellent on this condition, and he saw no reason to try other surface finishes. If the Nuclear Forge isn’t hooking quite enough on a condition like this, the Raptor Rush has exactly the kind of motion he would be looking for.

Stroker had the best ball reaction on the dry pattern out of the three testers. His lower rev rate helped keep the ball right of the headpin while creating plenty of hold. The box finish provided hook and angle downlane, but the ball didn’t flip uncontrollably when it hit the dry. His reaction got even better as more shots went

