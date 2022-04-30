General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Sky Raptor
|Reviewed:
|October 2022
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Dynamic Infusion Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Navy / Azure / Silver Pearl
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Affliction V2
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Sky Raptor brings the Raptor name back to the Motiv line, but this time featuring the symmetrical Affliction V2 core. Motiv fans will recognize the Affliction name from the limited edition VIP Affliction release. It has a 2.48″ RG and a 0.055″ total differential that is paired up with the new Dynamic Infusion Pearl coverstock. The Sky Raptor comes out of the box at a 5000 grit LSS finish, which proved effective in a few different situations for our three testers.
Cranker had a very good look with the Sky Raptor on our fresh medium oil test pattern. It picked up earlier than the Iron Forge and Pride Empire, with plenty of movement at the breakpoint. The extra traction gave him some room for error on shots that were left of target that he didn’t have with other pearl bowling balls. Later in the session when it came time to move farther left into the heaviest part of the pattern, the difference in reaction between the Sky Raptor and balls like the Fatal Venom and Iron Forge was very noticeable, as it picked up earlier and was able to better handle the oil. With this reaction, Cranker had no need to change the surface at any
