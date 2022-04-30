motiv sky raptor

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Sky Raptor
Reviewed:October 2022
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Dynamic Infusion Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5000 Grit LSS
Color:Navy / Azure / Silver Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Affliction V2
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.000

The Sky Raptor brings the Raptor name back to the Motiv line, but this time featuring the symmetrical Affliction V2 core. Motiv fans will recognize the Affliction name from the limited edition VIP Affliction release. It has a 2.48″ RG and a 0.055″ total differential that is paired up with the new Dynamic Infusion Pearl coverstock. The Sky Raptor comes out of the box at a 5000 grit LSS finish, which proved effective in a few different situations for our three testers.

Cranker had a very good look with the Sky Raptor on our fresh medium oil test pattern. It picked up earlier than the Iron Forge and Pride Empire, with plenty of movement at the breakpoint. The extra traction gave him some room for error on shots that were left of target that he didn’t have with other pearl bowling balls. Later in the session when it came time to move farther left into the heaviest part of the pattern, the difference in reaction between the Sky Raptor and balls like the Fatal Venom and Iron Forge was very noticeable, as it picked up earlier and was able to better handle the oil. With this reaction, Cranker had no need to change the surface at any

Motiv Sky Raptor Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Motiv Sky Raptor to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Motiv Sky Raptor Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.