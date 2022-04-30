General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Nuclear Forge
|Reviewed:
|October 2023
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Propulsion HVP Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Navy / Blue / Green Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Detonator
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.47
|Diff:
|0.055
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Nuclear Forge adds another incredibly angular option to the Motiv line. It utilizes the symmetrical Detonator core design, which has been a constant in the Forge line. This core, with an RG of 2.47” and a differential of 0.055”, allows the ball to rev up quickly and offers substantial flare potential. The Nuclear Forge features a new coverstock called Propulsion High Volume Pearl (HVP), which is designed to provide better traction in oil compared to previous pearl coverstocks. Although it can be challenging for any ball to match the downlane motion of balls like the Iron Forge and the Pride Empire, the Nuclear Forge proved just as responsive at the breakpoint while offering increased total hook and traction in the oil.
Cranker had the best reaction out of our bowlers on the heavy oil test pattern. He was surprised by the ball’s strong midlane read on this long, slick condition. When he lined up with the Nuclear Forge and then switched to the Supra Rally, he experienced washouts with the latter. Balls like the Sky Raptor and Pride Empire got closer to striking from this same alignment, but they hit lighter in the pocket than the Nuclear Forge. While the Nuclear Forge offered more total hook than polished bowling balls, it didn’t match the total hook of duller balls like the Jackal Ambush or Pride Dynasty. As more friction developed in the track area in transition, Cranker’s reaction improved with the Nuclear Forge. During competition, he would start on this condition with a rougher ball and then switch into the Nuclear Forge in transition to better clear the fronts while maintaining a strong midlane motion and avoiding sliding past the breakpoint. Cranker also had success with the Nuclear Forge on the medium oil pattern. The ball’s aggressive cover allowed him to start deeper on the lane without fear of over-skidding on shots that didn’t get as far right as
