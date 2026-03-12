Motiv Supra Sport

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Supra Sport
Reviewed:March 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:Leverage MFS Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:4000 Grit LSS
Color:Solid Blue / Light Blue / Orange
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Core Specs
Name:Quadfire
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.043
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Supra Sport is the latest introduction into Motiv’s Supra line. This ball uses the same symmetrical Quadfire core as the Supra Clutch, with changes to the coverstock and box finish. The Supra Sport uses the Leverage MFS Solid coverstock with a 4000-grit sanded box finish. These changes from the Supra Clutch‘s polished hybrid cover get the Supra Sport started a bit earlier and make it a little smoother off the end of the pattern compared to both the Supra Clutch and the Max Thrill Hybrid. We saw more traction in the oil, which allowed the ball to cover more total boards. We found the Supra Sport to be at its best when there was some friction and hook on the lane, and the box finish was very good when we needed control downlane.

Cranker

Cranker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers with the Supra Sport on the fresh medium oil pattern. He rang the 10 pin on his first few shots, but then inched a bit right with his laydown point and put together a large string of strikes. He really liked how strong he could be with his release without the ball wanting to cut loose at the end of the pattern or when he got it to the friction toward the outside part of the lane. Once he started striking, the ball told him when it was time to start moving left again. He really liked that he only saw the 4 pin stand when the pattern transitioned instead of a big split. He made his move left with the laydown and his target at the arrows, and he was right back

Additional Motiv Supra Sport Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.