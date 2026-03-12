General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Supra Sport
|Reviewed:
|March 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Leverage MFS Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Solid Blue / Light Blue / Orange
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Quadfire
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.043
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Supra Sport is the latest introduction into Motiv’s Supra line. This ball uses the same symmetrical Quadfire core as the Supra Clutch, with changes to the coverstock and box finish. The Supra Sport uses the Leverage MFS Solid coverstock with a 4000-grit sanded box finish. These changes from the Supra Clutch‘s polished hybrid cover get the Supra Sport started a bit earlier and make it a little smoother off the end of the pattern compared to both the Supra Clutch and the Max Thrill Hybrid. We saw more traction in the oil, which allowed the ball to cover more total boards. We found the Supra Sport to be at its best when there was some friction and hook on the lane, and the box finish was very good when we needed control downlane.
Cranker
Cranker had the best reaction out of our three bowlers with the Supra Sport on the fresh medium oil pattern. He rang the 10 pin on his first few shots, but then inched a bit right with his laydown point and put together a large string of strikes. He really liked how strong he could be with his release without the ball wanting to cut loose at the end of the pattern or when he got it to the friction toward the outside part of the lane. Once he started striking, the ball told him when it was time to start moving left again. He really liked that he only saw the 4 pin stand when the pattern transitioned instead of a big split. He made his move left with the laydown and his target at the arrows, and he was right back
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Motiv Supra Sport Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Motiv Supra Sport vs. Motiv Apex Jackal
- Motiv Supra Sport vs. Motiv Evoke Mayhem
- Motiv Supra Sport vs. Motiv Lethal Venom
- Motiv Supra Sport vs. Motiv Max Thrill Hybrid
- Motiv Supra Sport vs. Motiv Nebula
- Motiv Supra Sport vs. Motiv Raptor Reign
- Motiv Supra Sport vs. Motiv Shadow Tank
- Motiv Supra Sport vs. Motiv Supra Clutch
To compare the Motiv Supra Sport to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Motiv Supra Sport Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.