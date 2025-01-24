Motiv Max Thrill Hybrid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Max Thrill Hybrid
Reviewed:May 2025
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Turmoil XP3 Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:5500 Grit LSP
Color:Sky Blue Solid / Purple Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Halogen
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.037
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Max Thrill Hybrid is the third installment in Motiv’s Max Thrill line. We reviewed the dual release of the Max Thrill Solid and Max Thrill Pearl in July of 2024. This ball uses the same Halogen symmetrical core design as those balls, which gives it a lower RG and a higher differential compared to the Halogen V2 core used in the Top Thrills. The Turmoil XP3 Hybrid Reactive cover offers an upgrade in traction and total hook compared to the Turmoil XP2 Hybrid coverstock found on the Top Thrill Hybrid. We found this ball to be very useful on medium to drier conditions, and it was very good at dealing with the burn late in our testing session. This ball was excellent at filling the gap between the Max Thrill Solid, which eventually ran out of gas a little bit when we tried to cover too many boards, and the Venom Shock. It was able to create much more traction for us compared to the Max Thrill Pearl, and the added downlane motion allowed it to cover more total boards than the Max Thrill Solid.

Cranker

Cranker liked the motion he saw from the Max Thrill Hybrid on the medium oil test pattern. He could be aggressive with his release without the ball wanting to go crazy when it found the friction. He was able to start farther left with his laydown point compared to the previous two Max Thrill releases. When he was lined up with the Max Thrill Hybrid and threw the Solid on the same line, it was easy for him to leave the corner pin standing. The Max Thrill Hybrid was able to maintain its energy more for the back end while digging into the oil much better than

Additional Motiv Max Thrill Hybrid Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.