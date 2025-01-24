General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Max Thrill Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|May 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Turmoil XP3 Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Sky Blue Solid / Purple Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Halogen
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.037
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Max Thrill Hybrid is the third installment in Motiv’s Max Thrill line. We reviewed the dual release of the Max Thrill Solid and Max Thrill Pearl in July of 2024. This ball uses the same Halogen symmetrical core design as those balls, which gives it a lower RG and a higher differential compared to the Halogen V2 core used in the Top Thrills. The Turmoil XP3 Hybrid Reactive cover offers an upgrade in traction and total hook compared to the Turmoil XP2 Hybrid coverstock found on the Top Thrill Hybrid. We found this ball to be very useful on medium to drier conditions, and it was very good at dealing with the burn late in our testing session. This ball was excellent at filling the gap between the Max Thrill Solid, which eventually ran out of gas a little bit when we tried to cover too many boards, and the Venom Shock. It was able to create much more traction for us compared to the Max Thrill Pearl, and the added downlane motion allowed it to cover more total boards than the Max Thrill Solid.
Cranker
Cranker liked the motion he saw from the Max Thrill Hybrid on the medium oil test pattern. He could be aggressive with his release without the ball wanting to go crazy when it found the friction. He was able to start farther left with his laydown point compared to the previous two Max Thrill releases. When he was lined up with the Max Thrill Hybrid and threw the Solid on the same line, it was easy for him to leave the corner pin standing. The Max Thrill Hybrid was able to maintain its energy more for the back end while digging into the oil much better than
