Motiv
Supra Clutch
August 2025
Coverstock Specs
Propulsion XRT Hybrid Reactive
Reactive Hybrid
5500 Grit LSP
Solid Black / Yellow Pearl
Core Specs
Quadfire
Symmetrical
2.55
0.043
0.000
The Supra Clutch is the latest installment in the Supra line for Motiv. With the discontinuation of the Supra GT, it is currently the only Supra ball in the lineup. This ball uses a different weight block compared to previous versions, which featured the Quadfire V2 core in the Supra GT and Supra Rally and the High Impulse core in the original Supra and the Supra Enzo. The Supra Clutch uses the Quadfire core, a lower RG design of 2.55″ compared to 2.57″ for the previous four Supra balls. Its 0.043″ total differential puts it between the 0.040″ of the Quadfire V2 and the 0.050″ of the High Impulse. The coverstock is a hybrid version of the Propulsion XRT shell, the same cover that was used in a pearl formulation on the Supra GT. This ball shares the same 5500 grit polished box finish with the previous Supras. We found the Supra Clutch to create more traction in the midlane and more total hook than the previous Supra-line balls, while still being powerful off the friction.
Tweener
On the medium oil test pattern, Tweener really liked how much stronger the Supra Clutch was in the midlane compared to the Supra GT and the Supra Rally. The additional traction let him start six boards farther left with his laydown point compared to where he played this pattern with the Supra GT. The motion from the Supra Clutch wasn’t quite as long or as sensitive to the oil as the Hyper Venom on this condition. When he tried to get farther left and play the lanes where he was striking with the Primal Rage Evolution, the Supra Clutch was much lighter in the pocket, usually leaving the 2 pin. He was able to make small 2-and-1
