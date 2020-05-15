Motiv Forge Flare

General Info

Brand:
Name:Forge Flare
Reviewed:December 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Coercion MXC Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Grit LSS
Color:Black / Orange / Yellow
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Detonator
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.47
Diff:0.055
Int. Diff:0.000

The Forge Flare is the latest hook monster from Motiv. This new release shares the same symmetrical Detonator core design with the Forge and Forge Fire. The difference comes in the new Coercion MXC Solid Reactive coverstock, which is finished at 2000 grit LSS. This is advertised as Motiv’s strongest solid cover, and it comes out of the box rough enough to handle the heaviest of oils. Unsurprisingly, all three testers found this ball to be at its best on our heavy oil test pattern, with Stroker having the most overall success.

Stroker felt like a power player with the Forge Flare in his hands on the fresh heavy oil pattern. He could start left of where he played the lanes with both the Forge and the Alpha Jackal. The Forge Flare provided a smoother arc, whereas the Alpha Jackal had a stronger change of direction at the breakpoint. The Forge Flare provided plenty of traction and, even on shots where he thought his ball was going to burn up and hit flat, it still managed to retain enough energy to kick out the 10 pin. He used loft later in the session to keep his

Additional Motiv Forge Flare Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.