Motiv Trident Horizon

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Trident Horizon
Reviewed:April 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:Coercion MXC Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:4000 Grit LSS
Color:Blue Pearl / Navy Solid / Pink Solid
Core Specs
Name:Sidewinder Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.049
Int. Diff:0.013

The Trident Horizon joins the Trident Nemesis to carry on the Trident banner in the current Motiv lineup, with both balls sharing the Sidewinder Asymmetric core shape. The Horizon uses the Coercion MXC Hybrid coverstock at a 4000 grit sanded box finish. The changes in coverstock and box finish allow the Trident Horizon to hook more than the Trident Nemesis, giving the Jackal line a run for its money on medium volume patterns.

Cranker really liked his look on the fresh medium pattern with the Trident Horizon at its box finish. The increased angularity downlane allowed him to have a better reaction on this pattern than with the Jackal Legacy, along with an earlier read than he had with the Trident Nemesis. The ball had plenty of hook, and shots that went right early needed to have enough speed or they would overreact to the friction. He could keep moving his feet, target, and breakpoint left to keep the Horizon in the pocket for the entirety of the time he bowled on this condition. Cranker had the best reaction of the three testers on the heavy oil pattern. The box finish was plenty of surface for him to cut through this longer, heavier volume condition. He really

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.