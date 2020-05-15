General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Trident Horizon
|Reviewed:
|April 2021
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Coercion MXC Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Grit LSS
|Color:
|Blue Pearl / Navy Solid / Pink Solid
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Sidewinder Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.049
|Int. Diff:
|0.013
The Trident Horizon joins the Trident Nemesis to carry on the Trident banner in the current Motiv lineup, with both balls sharing the Sidewinder Asymmetric core shape. The Horizon uses the Coercion MXC Hybrid coverstock at a 4000 grit sanded box finish. The changes in coverstock and box finish allow the Trident Horizon to hook more than the Trident Nemesis, giving the Jackal line a run for its money on medium volume patterns.
Cranker really liked his look on the fresh medium pattern with the Trident Horizon at its box finish. The increased angularity downlane allowed him to have a better reaction on this pattern than with the Jackal Legacy, along with an earlier read than he had with the Trident Nemesis. The ball had plenty of hook, and shots that went right early needed to have enough speed or they would overreact to the friction. He could keep moving his feet, target, and breakpoint left to keep the Horizon in the pocket for the entirety of the time he bowled on this condition. Cranker had the best reaction of the three testers on the heavy oil pattern. The box finish was plenty of surface for him to cut through this longer, heavier volume condition. He really
