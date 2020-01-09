Motiv Trident Nemesis

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Trident Nemesis
Reviewed:February 2020
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Infusion HV Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5500 Grit LSP
Color:Teal / Black Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Sidewinder
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.049
Int. Diff:0.013

The Trident Nemesis is the fourth installment in the Trident line for Motiv. The Nemesis uses the new asymmetrical Sidewinder core shape, which provides a higher RG, lower total differential, and lower intermediate differential compared to the Turbulent core used in the previous Trident releases. The pairing of this core design and the new Infusion HV Pearl Reactive coverstock creates a ball that goes long and is very responsive to the dry. Previous versions of the Infusion cover were found on the Forge Fire, Ripcord, and Supra.

Tweener and Stroker had great looks on the medium oil test pattern with this ball. They both saw traction in the midlane and a big move at the dry with Trident Nemisis at box finish. Its more aggressive cover picked up harder in the midlane than the Supra and provided plenty of back end motion for their styles. They started near the track area and moved slightly left to find more oil as the lanes dried up and their balls started to go high. Cranker’s look was not as good on this pattern, as his high rev rate caused this ball’s angular cover to overreact at the

Motiv Trident Nemesis Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Motiv Trident Nemesis to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Motiv Trident Nemesis Resources

Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.