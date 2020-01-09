General Info
|Brand:
|Motiv
|Name:
|Trident Nemesis
|Reviewed:
|February 2020
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Infusion HV Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5500 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Teal / Black Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Sidewinder
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.049
|Int. Diff:
|0.013
The Trident Nemesis is the fourth installment in the Trident line for Motiv. The Nemesis uses the new asymmetrical Sidewinder core shape, which provides a higher RG, lower total differential, and lower intermediate differential compared to the Turbulent core used in the previous Trident releases. The pairing of this core design and the new Infusion HV Pearl Reactive coverstock creates a ball that goes long and is very responsive to the dry. Previous versions of the Infusion cover were found on the Forge Fire, Ripcord, and Supra.
Tweener and Stroker had great looks on the medium oil test pattern with this ball. They both saw traction in the midlane and a big move at the dry with Trident Nemisis at box finish. Its more aggressive cover picked up harder in the midlane than the Supra and provided plenty of back end motion for their styles. They started near the track area and moved slightly left to find more oil as the lanes dried up and their balls started to go high. Cranker’s look was not as good on this pattern, as his high rev rate caused this ball’s angular cover to overreact at the
