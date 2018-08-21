motiv-villain-scorn

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Hexion SE Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5000 Grit LSP
Color:Black / Red Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Sinister
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.54
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.018

The Villain Scorn is one of two new balls in a rare dual release from Motiv. It features the pearlized Hexion SE Reactive cover that rolls out of the box at a 5000 grit LSP finish. The asymmetrical Sinister core from the original Villain is the engine that powers this ball to a strong and angular motion on medium to heavy oil conditions. Despite this ball’s angular motion off the breakpoint and at the back end, the Villain Scorn can still handle oil moderately well. On heavy oil, we could use the Scorn as a step down from balls like the Trident Abyss and original Villain. We also saw this ball offer more hook than the Hydra or any of the balls in the Venom series. Most bowlers will enjoy the Villain Scorn’s reaction the most on medium length and volume conditions.

On our medium oil test pattern, Stroker started with his Villain Scorn just right of 20 at the release point. His ball traveled over 14 at the arrows on its way to the eight board at the breakpoint. Tweener’s ball started on 23 off his hand, with a target of 16 at the arrows and a breakpoint on nine downlane. If he got his Scorn to the dry too quickly, he saw too much hook off the breakpoint and

Motiv Villain Scorn Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Motiv Villain Scorn to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.