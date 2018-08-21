General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Hexion SE Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Black / Red Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Sinister
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.54
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Villain Scorn is one of two new balls in a rare dual release from Motiv. It features the pearlized Hexion SE Reactive cover that rolls out of the box at a 5000 grit LSP finish. The asymmetrical Sinister core from the original Villain is the engine that powers this ball to a strong and angular motion on medium to heavy oil conditions. Despite this ball’s angular motion off the breakpoint and at the back end, the Villain Scorn can still handle oil moderately well. On heavy oil, we could use the Scorn as a step down from balls like the Trident Abyss and original Villain. We also saw this ball offer more hook than the Hydra or any of the balls in the Venom series. Most bowlers will enjoy the Villain Scorn’s reaction the most on medium length and volume conditions.
On our medium oil test pattern, Stroker started with his Villain Scorn just right of 20 at the release point. His ball traveled over 14 at the arrows on its way to the eight board at the breakpoint. Tweener’s ball started on 23 off his hand, with a target of 16 at the arrows and a breakpoint on nine downlane. If he got his Scorn to the dry too quickly, he saw too much hook off the breakpoint and
