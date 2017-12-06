Motiv Hydra

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Hexion LFP Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:5000 Grit LSP
Color:Black Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Halogen
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.55
Diff:0.037
Int. Diff:0.000

The Hydra is the newest weapon in the Motiv lineup to combat conditions that make balls hook too early. It features a high RG core design, the pearlized Hexion LFP Reactive cover, and a very shiny polished box finish. The Hydra had no trouble skipping past the front of the lane in our testing, even after our patterns had been broken down by rougher-finished bowling balls.

By a narrow margin over our dry pattern, our testers had their best reactions on our medium oil test pattern. The highly polished cover on the Hydra allowed all three testers to see very easy length through the front, along with a strong move when it saw dry at the end of the lane. The impressive thing we saw from the Hydra was how it maintained as much angle downlane on the burn as it did on the fresh. Cranker was able to have a better reaction than the other two testers on this pattern because of his higher rev rate. He never saw his ball skip past the breakpoint, while also never hooking too early. ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.