General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Hexion LFP Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|5000 Grit LSP
|Color:
|Black Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Halogen
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.55
|Diff:
|0.037
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Hydra is the newest weapon in the Motiv lineup to combat conditions that make balls hook too early. It features a high RG core design, the pearlized Hexion LFP Reactive cover, and a very shiny polished box finish. The Hydra had no trouble skipping past the front of the lane in our testing, even after our patterns had been broken down by rougher-finished bowling balls.
By a narrow margin over our dry pattern, our testers had their best reactions on our medium oil test pattern. The highly polished cover on the Hydra allowed all three testers to see very easy length through the front, along with a strong move when it saw dry at the end of the lane. The impressive thing we saw from the Hydra was how it maintained as much angle downlane on the burn as it did on the fresh. Cranker was able to have a better reaction than the other two testers on this pattern because of his higher rev rate. He never saw his ball skip past the breakpoint, while also never hooking too early. ...
Additional Motiv Hydra Resources
Click here to visit Motiv's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.