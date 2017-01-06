General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Exo Flip Pearl Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 4000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Burst Red / Purple / Silver Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Exo Burst Low RG Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Exothermic Burst is the second symmetrical ball released into the Moxy line. The shape and properties of its weight block have been altered from what was used in the original Exothermic to reduce the RG of this ball down to 2.487″. The differential, however, remains the same at 0.050″, offering up to five full inches of track flare. The Exothermic Burst features a pearlized coverstock, but at a rougher box finish than the original Exothermic. The Burst comes out of the box at a 500/4000 SiaAir finish. All three testers saw this ball rev up and pick up the lane quicker than the Exothermic on our test patterns.
We found the Burst’s rougher surface to match up best on our medium oil pattern, with Tweener having the best reaction on the fresh. The sanded finish got his ball to read harder in the middle of the lane than the smoother-finished Exothermic. For him, this extra motion and hook made it easier to get to the pocket and strike. Cranker also liked his reaction on the fresh. This ball ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Moxy Exothermic Burst Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
To compare the Moxy Exothermic Burst to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Moxy Exothermic Burst Resources
Click here to visit Moxy's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.