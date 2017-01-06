Moxy Exothermic Burst

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Exo Flip Pearl Reactive
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 4000 SiaAir
Color:Burst Red / Purple / Silver Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Exo Burst Low RG Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.487
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The Exothermic Burst is the second symmetrical ball released into the Moxy line. The shape and properties of its weight block have been altered from what was used in the original Exothermic to reduce the RG of this ball down to 2.487″. The differential, however, remains the same at 0.050″, offering up to five full inches of track flare. The Exothermic Burst features a pearlized coverstock, but at a rougher box finish than the original Exothermic. The Burst comes out of the box at a 500/4000 SiaAir finish. All three testers saw this ball rev up and pick up the lane quicker than the Exothermic on our test patterns.

We found the Burst’s rougher surface to match up best on our medium oil pattern, with Tweener having the best reaction on the fresh. The sanded finish got his ball to read harder in the middle of the lane than the smoother-finished Exothermic. For him, this extra motion and hook made it easier to get to the pocket and strike. Cranker also liked his reaction on the fresh. This ball ...

Moxy Exothermic Burst Comparisons

