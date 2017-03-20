General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Strife Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Blue / Black / Gray
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Strife High Diff Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.480
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Strife is the biggest hooking ball in the Moxy line. It accomplishes this in part by using a low RG (2.480″) and high differential (0.056″) asymmetrical (0.017″) core. The new Strife Solid Reactive veneer is Moxy’s most abrasive coverstock, amplified by its rough 500/2000 SiaAir box finish. This sanded surface allows the Strife to pick up the lane early, making this the best Moxy ball for heavier and longer oil patterns.
The Strife’s dull finish allowed all three of our testers to easy see traction on our heavy oil test pattern. Stroker was playing up the 12 board with very little swing to the right. Tweener was standing close to Stroker, but he used more angle through the front, projecting his Strife a few boards farther outside. As usual, Cranker was the deepest, crossing 20 at the arrows and getting his ball out to 10 at the breakpoint. At its box finish, the Strife easily offered more traction on this pattern than both the original Exothermic and the Exothermic Burst. We did notice that after about 20 to 30 shots, ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Moxy Strife Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
To compare the Moxy Strife to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Moxy Strife Resources
Click here to visit Moxy's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.