General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Conspiracy Scheme
|Reviewed:
|March 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|MOtion Magic Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.021
The Conspiracy Scheme uses the same asymmetrical core design as the original Conspiracy, wrapped in the all-new MOtion Magic Solid coverstock. The hybrid version of this cover formulation was used on the Trail Blazer, with this ball’s solid version coming out of the box sanded at 500 grit with Crown Factory Compound on top. The shiny box finished provided easy length and a smooth motion at the breakpoint, but the cover also proved to be quite receptive to surface changes to increase the ball’s overall hook.
Tweener had the best reaction out of the three testers across the test oil patterns. On the medium oil condition, the Conspiracy Scheme matched up very well for him once he tightened his angles through the front of the lane. The ball picked up very strong in the midlane, with the shiny finish giving him all the hold he wanted. The big core allowed the ball to go through the pins very well, and he was able to stay in the same part of the lane the entire session with the box finish. Tweener
