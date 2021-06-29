Radical Conspiracy Scheme

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Conspiracy Scheme
Reviewed:March 2022
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:MOtion Magic Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Purple
Empty
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.487
Diff:0.056
Int. Diff:0.021

The Conspiracy Scheme uses the same asymmetrical core design as the original Conspiracy, wrapped in the all-new MOtion Magic Solid coverstock. The hybrid version of this cover formulation was used on the Trail Blazer, with this ball’s solid version coming out of the box sanded at 500 grit with Crown Factory Compound on top. The shiny box finished provided easy length and a smooth motion at the breakpoint, but the cover also proved to be quite receptive to surface changes to increase the ball’s overall hook.

Tweener had the best reaction out of the three testers across the test oil patterns. On the medium oil condition, the Conspiracy Scheme matched up very well for him once he tightened his angles through the front of the lane. The ball picked up very strong in the midlane, with the shiny finish giving him all the hold he wanted. The big core allowed the ball to go through the pins very well, and he was able to stay in the same part of the lane the entire session with the box finish. Tweener

