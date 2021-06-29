General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Trail Blazer
|Reviewed:
|October 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|MOtion Magic
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Emerald / White / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.484
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Trail Blazer brings a new asymmetrical core design and a new coverstock to Radical’s Top Shelf line. The new core gives the Trail Blazer a 2.484″ RG, a 0.052″ differential, and a 0.020″ intermediate differential. Its new hybrid MOtion Magic coverstock is an impressive new formula that provides plenty of traction through the oil, along with enough energy retention for a great back end movement. The ball comes out of the box prepped with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir plus Crown Factory Compound.
Cranker saw a good amount of versatility from the Trail Blazer on our medium oil test pattern. The ball was much cleaner and more angular than the Payback on the fresh, letting him either stay a bit straighter or move inside and really open things up. He saw more midlane traction than the Incognito Pearl and more downlane motion than the Results Plus. There was no trouble as the pattern transitioned, with the Trail Blazer providing plenty of shape to let him keep chasing the pattern left. On the heavy oil pattern, the box finish surprisingly gave this new cover enough traction for Cranker to use it with success, thanks also in large part to his high rev rate. The Trail Blazer was longer and more angular than the
