Radical Trail Blazer

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Trail Blazer
Reviewed:October 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:MOtion Magic
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Emerald / White / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.484
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.020

The Trail Blazer brings a new asymmetrical core design and a new coverstock to Radical’s Top Shelf line. The new core gives the Trail Blazer a 2.484″ RG, a 0.052″ differential, and a 0.020″ intermediate differential. Its new hybrid MOtion Magic coverstock is an impressive new formula that provides plenty of traction through the oil, along with enough energy retention for a great back end movement. The ball comes out of the box prepped with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir plus Crown Factory Compound.

Cranker saw a good amount of versatility from the Trail Blazer on our medium oil test pattern. The ball was much cleaner and more angular than the Payback on the fresh, letting him either stay a bit straighter or move inside and really open things up. He saw more midlane traction than the Incognito Pearl and more downlane motion than the Results Plus. There was no trouble as the pattern transitioned, with the Trail Blazer providing plenty of shape to let him keep chasing the pattern left. On the heavy oil pattern, the box finish surprisingly gave this new cover enough traction for Cranker to use it with success, thanks also in large part to his high rev rate. The Trail Blazer was longer and more angular than the

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.