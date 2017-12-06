General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Forged-X
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Red / Grey
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Katana Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.503
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The latest release into Radical’s high performance Top Shelf line is the Katana Dragon. This ball reuses the Katana Asymmetric core from the original Katana and the Katana Slash, but pairs it up with a new aggressive coverstock called Forged-X that comes out of the box at a 2000 SiaAir sanded finish. Just like the coverstock from the Radical Cash, the Katana Dragon’s cover treats oil like it’s not even there.
This ball had no problem getting all three of our testers to the pocket on our heavy oil test pattern. Stroker was starting his ball on the 15 board, swinging it over 13 at the arrows and out to nine at the breakpoint. On the fresh, even his misses left of target into the heavy oil had no trouble creating traction and getting to the pocket. Tweener was three boards left with his feet, but played a similar line to Stroker. His increased angle in the front of the lane kept his ball from over-hooking, which is what he saw when he tried to square up more. Cranker was starting deep in the pattern, making sure his ball saw enough oil volume through the front of the lane to not burn up before getting to the pocket. His ball was starting on the ...
