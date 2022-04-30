General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Crypto
|Reviewed:
|August 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai-45 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Royal / Orange / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.481
|Diff:
|0.046
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Crypto brings a new symmetrical weight block to the Radical lineup. This core features a low RG (2.481″) and a medium-high differential (0.046″) that revs up very quickly. It is paired with the Ai-45 Solid coverstock, which is more aggressive than the Ai-43 Solid cover that was on the Ludicrous Solid. This new solid coverstock is finished with 500/2000 SiaAir, creating a very dull and rough finish out of the box that reads early and blends out the pattern front-to-back, but that needs to see oil in the heads for its best reaction.
Cranker easily had the best reaction out of the three testers on the heavy oil pattern. The ball’s naturally smooth motion allowed him to be aggressive through the release without the Crypto going sideways downlane. He had to make consistent small moves because the aggressive cover always needed fresh oil in the heads to retain enough energy for the back end. The ball was much smoother than the Trail Blazer Solid, with more total hook than the Conspiracy Scheme. Cranker’s next best reaction came on the sport pattern, thanks to the ball’s predictable motion. The Crypto was earlier than the Trail Blazer Solid and had no problem grabbing the lane and eliminating the out-of-bounds to the outside. His reaction was best on the fresh portion of the session, but as the pattern broke down, his look went away. The dull cover forced him inside, but the smoother motion wasn’t able to make the turn downlane like the Trail Blazer
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Crypto Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Crypto vs. Radical Bigfoot
- Radical Crypto vs. Radical Conspiracy Scheme
- Radical Crypto vs. Radical Double Cross
- Radical Crypto vs. Radical Payback
- Radical Crypto vs. Radical Sneak Attack
- Radical Crypto vs. Radical Trail Blazer Solid
To compare the Radical Crypto to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Crypto Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.