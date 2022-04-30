radical crypto

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Crypto
Reviewed:August 2022
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:Ai-45 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 2000 SiaAir
Color:Royal / Orange / Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.481
Diff:0.046
Int. Diff:0.000

The Crypto brings a new symmetrical weight block to the Radical lineup. This core features a low RG (2.481″) and a medium-high differential (0.046″) that revs up very quickly. It is paired with the Ai-45 Solid coverstock, which is more aggressive than the Ai-43 Solid cover that was on the Ludicrous Solid. This new solid coverstock is finished with 500/2000 SiaAir, creating a very dull and rough finish out of the box that reads early and blends out the pattern front-to-back, but that needs to see oil in the heads for its best reaction.

Cranker easily had the best reaction out of the three testers on the heavy oil pattern. The ball’s naturally smooth motion allowed him to be aggressive through the release without the Crypto going sideways downlane. He had to make consistent small moves because the aggressive cover always needed fresh oil in the heads to retain enough energy for the back end. The ball was much smoother than the Trail Blazer Solid, with more total hook than the Conspiracy Scheme. Cranker’s next best reaction came on the sport pattern, thanks to the ball’s predictable motion. The Crypto was earlier than the Trail Blazer Solid and had no problem grabbing the lane and eliminating the out-of-bounds to the outside. His reaction was best on the fresh portion of the session, but as the pattern broke down, his look went away. The dull cover forced him inside, but the smoother motion wasn’t able to make the turn downlane like the Trail Blazer

Radical Crypto Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Radical Crypto to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Radical Crypto Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.