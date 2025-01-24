General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Guru Oracle
|Reviewed:
|August 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Black / Yellow / Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Guru Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.503
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Guru Oracle marks the return of the Guru Asymmetric core to the Radical line. This is the first Guru since 2016, and it’s the first time this weight block has been used since the Tremendous line in 2017. The update to the cover is the big story with this new release. The Guru Oracle uses the HK22C Solid coverstock that comes out of the box at a 500/2000 SiaAir finish. This very aggressive shell and dull box finish created tons of friction on the slickest patterns we use for testing. All three of our bowlers took full advantage of the Guru Oracle’s strong hook, using it to overpower all of our conditions.
Stroker
Stroker was very happy to see the large amount of hook that the Guru Oracle provided on the fresh heavy oil pattern. This ball had no trouble creating traction, digging in and making a very strong left turn. He was able to start the ball around board 18 off his hand, crossing 13 at the arrows and getting it out to eight at the breakpoint. If he threw the Snapshot Hybrid from this same line, it missed the headpin to the right while the pattern was still fresh. He really liked the downlane continuation that the Guru Oracle provided, even after the front of the lane started hooking. The ball made it very easy for him to move farther left and give it room, something very few bowling balls can do successfully for him on this condition. Once the oil toward the middle of the lane started getting torn up and he needed to get even deeper, it was time to switch into something that cleared the fronts better and let him stay closer to the track area. As much hook as the Guru Oracle provided with
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Guru Oracle Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Guru Oracle vs. Radical Max Bias
- Radical Guru Oracle vs. Radical No Doubt Solid
- Radical Guru Oracle vs. Radical Power Hitter
- Radical Guru Oracle vs. Radical Snapshot
- Radical Guru Oracle vs. Radical Snapshot Hybrid
- Radical Guru Oracle vs. Radical Torpedo
- Radical Guru Oracle vs. Radical Torpedo Direct Hit
To compare the Radical Guru Oracle to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Guru Oracle Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.