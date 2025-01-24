General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Snapshot Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|August 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C+ Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Teal / Orange / Grey
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Snapshot Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.523
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Radical Snapshot Hybrid uses the same Super-Symmetrical Snapshot Symmetric core shape as the original Snapshot. This time, it is surrounded by the new HK22C+ Hybrid coverstock, which comes out of the box at a 500/3000 SiaAir finish. The original Snapshot featured a glossy pearl coverstock that provided more length and more angularity, but it has less total hook compared to the new Snapshot Hybrid. We found that this ball provided a controlled breakpoint shape and served as a big step down in motion from the new Guru Oracle.
Stroker
Stroker easily had the best reaction out of our three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He played a straighter angle than the other two bowlers, setting the ball down on 13, crossing 10 at the arrows, and getting it out to nine at the breakpoint. He saw a smooth arc at the end of the pattern, letting him stay much straighter than he could with balls like the Outer Limits Solid or the Guru Oracle. His adjustments to the oil breaking down were much smaller with the Snapshot Hybrid than with those bigger-hooking balls, only moving one board at a time with his laydown point to keep the ball in the pocket whenever it started to go high.
Stroker had a decent reaction on the heavy oil pattern with the Snapshot Hybrid out of the box. He made sure to tighten up his
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Snapshot Hybrid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Snapshot Hybrid vs. Radical Guru Oracle
- Radical Snapshot Hybrid vs. Radical No Doubt Solid
- Radical Snapshot Hybrid vs. Radical Outer Limits Solid
- Radical Snapshot Hybrid vs. Radical Power Hitter
- Radical Snapshot Hybrid vs. Radical Snapshot
- Radical Snapshot Hybrid vs. Radical Torpedo
- Radical Snapshot Hybrid vs. Radical Torpedo Direct Hit
To compare the Radical Snapshot Hybrid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Snapshot Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.