Radical Snapshot Hybrid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Snapshot Hybrid
Reviewed:August 2025
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C+ Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 / 3000 SiaAir
Color:Teal / Orange / Grey
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Snapshot Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.523
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Radical Snapshot Hybrid uses the same Super-Symmetrical Snapshot Symmetric core shape as the original Snapshot. This time, it is surrounded by the new HK22C+ Hybrid coverstock, which comes out of the box at a 500/3000 SiaAir finish. The original Snapshot featured a glossy pearl coverstock that provided more length and more angularity, but it has less total hook compared to the new Snapshot Hybrid. We found that this ball provided a controlled breakpoint shape and served as a big step down in motion from the new Guru Oracle.

Stroker

Stroker easily had the best reaction out of our three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern. He played a straighter angle than the other two bowlers, setting the ball down on 13, crossing 10 at the arrows, and getting it out to nine at the breakpoint. He saw a smooth arc at the end of the pattern, letting him stay much straighter than he could with balls like the Outer Limits Solid or the Guru Oracle. His adjustments to the oil breaking down were much smaller with the Snapshot Hybrid than with those bigger-hooking balls, only moving one board at a time with his laydown point to keep the ball in the pocket whenever it started to go high.

Stroker had a decent reaction on the heavy oil pattern with the Snapshot Hybrid out of the box. He made sure to tighten up his

Additional Radical Snapshot Hybrid Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.