General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Incognito Pearl
|Reviewed:
|March 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|SHARP Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Blue / Chrome
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.487
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.017
The Incognito Pearl is the newest advancement in technology for Radical Bowling. It uses the same asymmetrical core shape as the original Incognito wrapped in a new pearlized variation of the SHARP coverstock. The factory finishing process uses the last two steps of 1500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound to give this ball more length and an even more angular motion than the original Incognito. All three of our testers had their best reactions on the medium oil pattern, while also finding success on everything but the dry pattern.
Cranker really liked the strong downlane reaction of the Incognito Pearl on the medium pattern. This ball was cleaner through the front and stronger at the back end than both the Incognito and the Results Plus for his game, while also still hooking enough on shots that stayed in the body of the pattern on misses to the inside. With the ball at box finish, Cranker could get as far left as he wanted with his feet as the pattern broke down and it always came back. No surface adjustments were needed on this pattern. The Incognito Pearl was also strong enough for Cranker to use it at box finish
