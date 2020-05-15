General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Results Plus
|Reviewed:
|January 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|TP-1+
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Emerald Green / Midnight Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.517
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.027
The Results Plus uses a new version of Radical’s textured pearl coverstock called TP-1+. This cover is wrapped around the same strong asymmetrical core that was used previously in both the Results and the Results Solid. The new pearl cover comes out of the box prepped with 500/1000 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound. The changes in coverstock and box finish allow the Results Plus to clear the fronts better and make a sharper move at the breakpoint compared to the Results Solid, while providing more overall hook than the original Results.
On our medium house shot test pattern, Cranker started two boards outside of where he played with the Results Solid and the Incognito. The Results Plus provided more total hook and a better look to the pocket than the original Results on this pattern for him, but without overlapping with the Incognito’s reaction shape. The biggest difference between this ball and the original was seen later in transition, as the Results Plus drove through the pins much harder than the original Results, which sometimes hit flat. Out of the three testers, Cranker had the best reaction with the Results Plus
