General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Informer
|Reviewed:
|July 2021
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|SHARP / TS-1
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Dark Blue
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.477
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.019
The Informer is the latest high-end agent for Radical Bowling Technologies. Its weight block is modified from the Incognito, lowering the RG and total differential from that core shape, while also slightly increasing the intermediate differential. The solid reactive coverstock is the SHARP formulation from the Incognito, but with the addition of the TS-1 additive. The Informer comes out of the box at a 500/1000/1500 SiaAir finish, making it earlier and slightly smoother than the Incognito, with less total hook than the Maximum Results.
Stroker had the best look to the pocket on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The Informer’s reaction shape played to Stroker’s strength of playing straighter up the lane, which gave him some good margin for error to kick out the 10 pin. His lower rev rate allowed him to increase his ball speed and make very small moves left with his feet to keep the ball in the pocket in transition, because opening his angles wasn’t an effective option. On the medium pattern,
