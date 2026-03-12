General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Intel Tour
|Reviewed:
|September 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Hyper Control Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Magenta
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Modified Intel Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.483
|Diff:
|0.032
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Radical Intel Tour uses the same Modified Intel Symmetric core shape as the Intel Recon. This is a low RG (2.483″) and low differential (0.032″) design, but the coverstock is the big story of this release. This ball features the new Hyper Control Solid coverstock, finished with 500 and 1500 SiaAir, which leaves it very rough out of the box. The Intel Tour grabbed the lane quickly for all three of our bowlers, providing early traction and a smooth motion off the friction. The straighter we could be with our angles in the front of the lane, the better the Intel Tour was with the box finish.
Cranker
It isn’t very often that Cranker’s best reaction comes on the dry oil pattern, but this was exactly the case with the Intel Tour. This ball was very urethane-like for him, picking up very early, reacting very smoothly at the breakpoint, and giving him lots of control off the dry. This pattern allowed him to start a little farther left with his laydown point and get the ball to the right. He needed to be a bit softer with his hand to keep the ball from hooking too early. Once he was able to float the ball to the spot downlane, he put together a pretty decent number of strikes. His moves were very small as the oil in the front got removed and the ball started to hook early. He moved two boards left with his laydown point, kept his eyes on the same target he started with, and continued to find the pocket. Toward the end of the session, he was too far left with his laydown point, and
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Radical Intel Tour Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Intel Tour vs. Radical Evil Eye Pearl
- Radical Intel Tour vs. Radical Guru Oracle Pearl
- Radical Intel Tour vs. Radical No Doubt Hybrid
- Radical Intel Tour vs. Radical Rattler NU
- Radical Intel Tour vs. Radical Revenge Pearl
- Radical Intel Tour vs. Radical Revenge Solid
- Radical Intel Tour vs. Radical Torpedo Direct Hit
- Radical Intel Tour vs. Radical Vexed
To compare the Radical Intel Tour to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Intel Tour Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.