General Info

Brand:
Name:Intel Recon
Reviewed:November 2025
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Purple / Carbon
Core Specs
Name:Modified Intel Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.483
Diff:0.032
Int. Diff:0.000

The Intel Recon is the latest update to the Intel series for Radical. The core design has been slightly modified, lowering the differential from 0.035″ to 0.032″. The RG remains the same at 2.483″, while the coverstock has been updated to HK22 Pearl. The ball comes out of the box with the final two steps of the finishing process being 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. The Intel Recon’s reaction could not be more different from the Evil Eye, its partner for this Radical dual release. While the Evil Eye was early and created a lot of traction in the oil, the Intel Recon offers much more length with less overall motion. We had it stronger than both the Torpedo Direct Hit and the previous Intel releases, thanks to its stronger coverstock, but it was weaker than any other ball in the current Radical line. Bowlers who have worn out their Intel Pearl or Intel Pearl Special Edition, or who would like a little more friction response, will enjoy the Intel Recon.

Stroker

Stroker had a good look on the medium oil test pattern with the Intel Recon. It let him play very straight up the outside part of the lane, providing easy length, clearing the front with no trouble, and wasting very little energy. The ball made a strong move at the end of the pattern, getting back up to the pocket. It was stronger off the spot and covered more boards than the previous Intels, but he was able to stay straighter than he could with the No Doubts and the Snapshots. He was often hitting lighter in the pocket, with the ball tossing pins around the 4/5/7 for strikes, while his half-pocket shots had enough angle to kick out the corner pin. He didn’t need to move

