General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Intel Recon
|Reviewed:
|November 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Purple / Carbon
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Modified Intel Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.483
|Diff:
|0.032
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Intel Recon is the latest update to the Intel series for Radical. The core design has been slightly modified, lowering the differential from 0.035″ to 0.032″. The RG remains the same at 2.483″, while the coverstock has been updated to HK22 Pearl. The ball comes out of the box with the final two steps of the finishing process being 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. The Intel Recon’s reaction could not be more different from the Evil Eye, its partner for this Radical dual release. While the Evil Eye was early and created a lot of traction in the oil, the Intel Recon offers much more length with less overall motion. We had it stronger than both the Torpedo Direct Hit and the previous Intel releases, thanks to its stronger coverstock, but it was weaker than any other ball in the current Radical line. Bowlers who have worn out their Intel Pearl or Intel Pearl Special Edition, or who would like a little more friction response, will enjoy the Intel Recon.
Stroker
Stroker had a good look on the medium oil test pattern with the Intel Recon. It let him play very straight up the outside part of the lane, providing easy length, clearing the front with no trouble, and wasting very little energy. The ball made a strong move at the end of the pattern, getting back up to the pocket. It was stronger off the spot and covered more boards than the previous Intels, but he was able to stay straighter than he could with the No Doubts and the Snapshots. He was often hitting lighter in the pocket, with the ball tossing pins around the 4/5/7 for strikes, while his half-pocket shots had enough angle to kick out the corner pin. He didn’t need to move
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Intel Recon Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Intel Recon vs. Radical Guru Oracle
- Radical Intel Recon vs. Radical Intel Pearl
- Radical Intel Recon vs. Radical Intel Pearl Special Edition
- Radical Intel Recon vs. Radical No Doubt Solid
- Radical Intel Recon vs. Radical Power Hitter
- Radical Intel Recon vs. Radical Snapshot Hybrid
- Radical Intel Recon vs. Radical Torpedo
- Radical Intel Recon vs. Radical Torpedo Direct Hit
To compare the Radical Intel Recon to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Intel Recon Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.