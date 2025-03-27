Radical Outer Limits Black Hole

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Outer Limits Black Hole
Reviewed:February 2026
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22C Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Black
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Outer Limits Asymmetric
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.499
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.014

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Outer Limits Black Hole is the latest entry into the Outer Limits line for Radical. This ball uses the same Outer Limits Asymmetric core shape as previous Outer Limits balls, but with a new coverstock. The HK22C Solid cover comes out of the box with final finishing steps of 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. This is a different coverstock from the HK22 Solid cover and a different box finish from the 500/2000 SiaAir surface that were used on the Outer Limits Solid. The changes to the shell and box finish give the Black Hole much more length and allow it to be much sharper off the breakpoint. This motion was best for our bowlers on the medium oil pattern, but it was versatile enough to get some use across all four of the test conditions we use.

Cranker

Cranker liked how strong the Outer Limits Black Hole was at the breakpoint on the fresh medium oil pattern. It got back to the pocket from steep angles, without getting forward or locking up in front of the pocket. He was able to cover more boards than with his Outer Limits Pearl, starting this ball farther left at the laydown point and at the arrows. As the pattern started breaking down, moving even deeper left was no trouble for him with the Outer Limits Black Hole. The ball had very good continuation at the back end, allowing it to stay strong through the pins as he covered more boards. The box finish was very good at clearing the front and keeping the ball from starting up too early, even later in the session. He still had balls like the Snapshots or the Intel Recon that went straighter if he needed to ball-down toward the end of the

Additional Radical Outer Limits Black Hole Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.