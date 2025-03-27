General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Outer Limits Black Hole
|Reviewed:
|February 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Outer Limits Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.499
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Outer Limits Black Hole is the latest entry into the Outer Limits line for Radical. This ball uses the same Outer Limits Asymmetric core shape as previous Outer Limits balls, but with a new coverstock. The HK22C Solid cover comes out of the box with final finishing steps of 1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. This is a different coverstock from the HK22 Solid cover and a different box finish from the 500/2000 SiaAir surface that were used on the Outer Limits Solid. The changes to the shell and box finish give the Black Hole much more length and allow it to be much sharper off the breakpoint. This motion was best for our bowlers on the medium oil pattern, but it was versatile enough to get some use across all four of the test conditions we use.
Cranker
Cranker liked how strong the Outer Limits Black Hole was at the breakpoint on the fresh medium oil pattern. It got back to the pocket from steep angles, without getting forward or locking up in front of the pocket. He was able to cover more boards than with his Outer Limits Pearl, starting this ball farther left at the laydown point and at the arrows. As the pattern started breaking down, moving even deeper left was no trouble for him with the Outer Limits Black Hole. The ball had very good continuation at the back end, allowing it to stay strong through the pins as he covered more boards. The box finish was very good at clearing the front and keeping the ball from starting up too early, even later in the session. He still had balls like the Snapshots or the Intel Recon that went straighter if he needed to ball-down toward the end of the
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Outer Limits Black Hole Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Outer Limits Black Hole vs. Radical Evil Eye
- Radical Outer Limits Black Hole vs. Radical Guru Oracle
- Radical Outer Limits Black Hole vs. Radical Intel Recon
- Radical Outer Limits Black Hole vs. Radical No Doubt Solid
- Radical Outer Limits Black Hole vs. Radical Outer Limits
- Radical Outer Limits Black Hole vs. Radical Outer Limits Pearl
- Radical Outer Limits Black Hole vs. Radical Outer Limits Solid
- Radical Outer Limits Black Hole vs. Radical Power Hitter
- Radical Outer Limits Black Hole vs. Radical Snapshot Hybrid
To compare the Radical Outer Limits Black Hole to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Outer Limits Black Hole Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.