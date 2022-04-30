General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Outer Limits Solid
|Reviewed:
|February 2025
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|White / Blue / Purple
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Outer Limits Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.499
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.014
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Radical Outer Limits Solid is the third entry in the Outer Limits lineup. As suggested by the ball name, the same Outer Limits Asymmetric core powers this new solid-covered release. It uses HK22 Solid, allowing it to be more responsive off the friction than covers without HK22. The ball is finished with a combination of 500 and 2000 SiaAir pads, keeping the surface dull and allowing it to easily chew through oil. The ball revved up later in the midlane than other dull balls with lower RG cores but still had a strong move at the breakpoint and back end. It was outstanding for all three bowlers when there was plenty of oil in the front of the lane and some length to the oil pattern. This ball matched up best for us on our heavy oil test pattern.
Cranker
Cranker really liked being able to start deeper on the heavy oil pattern because of how aggressive the Outer Limits Solid was for him. While he was a little farther right than he was with the Max Bias or ZigZag Solid, the Outer Limits Solid created plenty of traction through the oil. The ball was very continuous after it changed directions, keeping it strong through the pins. He was impressed with how much drive the ball had through the pocket as he moved left to find more oil in the front as the pattern broke down. Shots that he thought might leave a flat 10 sent the 6 pin into the sidewall and into the 10 pin. The strong traction he saw through the oil made it easy to move left at the first signs of the ball picking up too early. He didn’t need
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Outer Limits Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Outer Limits Solid vs. Radical Max Bias
- Radical Outer Limits Solid vs. Radical No Doubt
- Radical Outer Limits Solid vs. Radical Outer Limits
- Radical Outer Limits Solid vs. Radical Outer Limits Pearl
- Radical Outer Limits Solid vs. Radical Rattler Big Bite
- Radical Outer Limits Solid vs. Radical The Hitter Pearl
- Radical Outer Limits Solid vs. Radical ZigZag Solid
To compare the Radical Outer Limits Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Outer Limits Solid Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.