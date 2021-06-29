Radical Payback

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Payback
Reviewed:October 2021
Coverstock Specs
Name:Ai-27 Pearl Plus
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir
Color:Magenta / Teal
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.528
Diff:0.041
Int. Diff:0.000

The Radical Payback features a medium RG, medium differential symmetrical core shape that is wrapped in the new Ai-27 Pearl Plus coverstock. Unlike most pearlized balls, the Payback comes out of the box with a sanded finish, at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir. The medium core and coverstock strength provided versatility for all three of our testers, but the rough surface finish required some head oil for maximum effectiveness. As part of a dual-release with the new Trail Blazer, this is the earlier and smoother ball of the two. It was significantly stronger than the Intel Pearl Special Edition at its box finish, and it rated highest overall on our heavy oil test pattern.

Stroker liked the traction he saw from the dull box finish on the heavy oil pattern. The 1500 SiaAir box finish was early enough to keep the ball from missing the breakpoint, with enough juice left for the back end to carry effectively. His look improved as the lanes dried out a little, giving him increased total hook and a stronger motion at the back end. It was smoother than the

