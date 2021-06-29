General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Payback
|Reviewed:
|October 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai-27 Pearl Plus
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir
|Color:
|Magenta / Teal
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.528
|Diff:
|0.041
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Radical Payback features a medium RG, medium differential symmetrical core shape that is wrapped in the new Ai-27 Pearl Plus coverstock. Unlike most pearlized balls, the Payback comes out of the box with a sanded finish, at 500/1000/1500 SiaAir. The medium core and coverstock strength provided versatility for all three of our testers, but the rough surface finish required some head oil for maximum effectiveness. As part of a dual-release with the new Trail Blazer, this is the earlier and smoother ball of the two. It was significantly stronger than the Intel Pearl Special Edition at its box finish, and it rated highest overall on our heavy oil test pattern.
Stroker liked the traction he saw from the dull box finish on the heavy oil pattern. The 1500 SiaAir box finish was early enough to keep the ball from missing the breakpoint, with enough juice left for the back end to carry effectively. His look improved as the lanes dried out a little, giving him increased total hook and a stronger motion at the back end. It was smoother than the
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.