Radical Intel Pearl Special Edition

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Intel Pearl Special Edition
Reviewed:July 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:TP-1
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Purple / Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.483
Diff:0.035
Int. Diff:0.000

The Intel Pearl Special Edition brings back the low RG and low differential symmetrical core design from the previous Intels, this time wrapped in the pearlized TP-1 coverstock from the Results and Conspiracy Theory. This updated coverstock provided more total hook than the original Intel Pearl, but it was still controlled and was considered to be a dry to medium condition ball by our testers.

Cranker was able to take the most advantage of this ball out of our three testers, and he had the best look he’s had in a while on the dry test pattern. The polished cover and low-flaring core gave him plenty of length and a controlled hook on the back end. He was able to keep moving left with this ball in transition, instead of needing to move right later in the session as he did with the original Intel Pearl. The box finish was best for him throughout the entire session on this pattern. Cranker needed to play straighter up the lane on the fresh medium pattern, but he still had to remove the Crown Factory Compound with a 2000 SiaAir pad on the ball spinner. This lower grit on the pearlized TP-1

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.