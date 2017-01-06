General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 4000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Navy / Magenta Solid
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Shapeshifter
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.511
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.007
The Radical Quick Fix is the follow-up to The Fix, and this version uses a more responsive coverstock than the original. Paired with its smoother box finish, the Quick Fix provides more length. This added length allows it to expend less energy in the front of the lane, resulting in a bigger back end recovery that will cover more boards than the duller-finished Tremendous. We saw similar angularity and back end motion as we saw from The Fix, but the Quick Fix got down the lane much more easily. Just like The Fix, the Quick Fix uses Radical’s Shapeshifter core. This core is designed to provide the as-drilled mass properties of either a symmetrical or asymmetrical core, depending primarily upon where the pin is placed relative to the finger holes. As with all balls, we drilled our Quick Fixes with our standard layouts. This put our pins below the finger holes for Stroker and Cranker and next to the ring finger hole for Tweener.
We found the Quick Fix’s high flaring core and strong cover to give us its best reaction on our heavy oil test pattern. Its box finish was dull enough to give all three testers enough hook on this pattern, but it also cleared the front much more easily than balls with rougher finishes like The Fix and the ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Quick Fix Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Quick Fix vs. Radical Cash
- Radical Quick Fix vs. Radical The Fix
- Radical Quick Fix vs. Radical Tremendous
To compare the Radical Quick Fix to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Quick Fix Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.