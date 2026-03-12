Radical Revenge Pearl

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Revenge Pearl
Reviewed:May 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Green / Carbon
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Core Specs
Name:Sneak Attack Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.544
Diff:0.036
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Revenge Pearl is the pearlized option in Radical’s dual Revenge release. This ball shares the same Sneak Attack Symmetric core shape and 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Factory Compound box finish with the Revenge Solid. The difference is that this ball uses HK22 Pearl, while the other Revenge release uses HK22 Solid. The change in coverstock gives this ball a little more length, a little stronger move off the friction, but less total hook than the Revenge Solid. As we saw with the Revenge Solid, straighter angles in the front were the best play for this ball, as it struggled to create enough traction in the oil to move deeper into our test patterns. This ball was good later in the sessions when our bowlers wanted to stay straighter with their angles, as it had no trouble clearing the front and producing plenty of length. The more friction that was on the lane, the better the reactions were for all three bowlers.

Stroker

Stroker got lined up very quickly on the dry oil pattern with the Revenge Pearl. He was two right with his laydown point compared to the Revenge Solid, keeping his angles very tight and going straight up the lane. His release helped create even more length, giving him lots of hold on shots that were missed to the left off his hand. The good shots and even the ones that got a little right saw enough response from the pearl coverstock to turn over and get up to the pocket. His ball went through the pins very well on this condition. He was able to stay in his favorite part of the

Additional Radical Revenge Pearl Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.