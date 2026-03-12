General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Revenge Pearl
|Reviewed:
|May 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Green / Carbon
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Sneak Attack Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.544
|Diff:
|0.036
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Revenge Pearl is the pearlized option in Radical’s dual Revenge release. This ball shares the same Sneak Attack Symmetric core shape and 500/1000/1500 SiaAir with Factory Compound box finish with the Revenge Solid. The difference is that this ball uses HK22 Pearl, while the other Revenge release uses HK22 Solid. The change in coverstock gives this ball a little more length, a little stronger move off the friction, but less total hook than the Revenge Solid. As we saw with the Revenge Solid, straighter angles in the front were the best play for this ball, as it struggled to create enough traction in the oil to move deeper into our test patterns. This ball was good later in the sessions when our bowlers wanted to stay straighter with their angles, as it had no trouble clearing the front and producing plenty of length. The more friction that was on the lane, the better the reactions were for all three bowlers.
Stroker
Stroker got lined up very quickly on the dry oil pattern with the Revenge Pearl. He was two right with his laydown point compared to the Revenge Solid, keeping his angles very tight and going straight up the lane. His release helped create even more length, giving him lots of hold on shots that were missed to the left off his hand. The good shots and even the ones that got a little right saw enough response from the pearl coverstock to turn over and get up to the pocket. His ball went through the pins very well on this condition. He was able to stay in his favorite part of the
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Radical Revenge Pearl Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Revenge Pearl vs. Radical Deep Impact
- Radical Revenge Pearl vs. Radical Evil Eye
- Radical Revenge Pearl vs. Radical Intel Recon
- Radical Revenge Pearl vs. Radical Outer Limits Black Hole
- Radical Revenge Pearl vs. Radical Revenge Solid
- Radical Revenge Pearl vs. Radical Sneak Attack
- Radical Revenge Pearl vs. Radical Sneak Attack Solid
- Radical Revenge Pearl vs. Radical Vexed
To compare the Radical Revenge Pearl to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Revenge Pearl Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.