Radical Revenge Solid

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Revenge Solid
Reviewed:May 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:HK22 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
Color:Teal / Black
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Core Specs
Name:Sneak Attack Symmetric
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.544
Diff:0.036
Int. Diff:0.000

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Radical Revenge Solid takes the medium-high RG (2.544″), low differential (0.036″) symmetrical weight block from the Sneak Attacks and surrounds it with the HK22 Solid coverstock. It is part of a dual release with the Revenge Pearl, and both balls come out of the box finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. The Revenge Solid’s stronger cover created more hook and more response off the dry than both Sneak Attacks. With the stronger shell providing more angle and more hook, our testers had to play the lanes from a bit farther inside than where they lined up with both the Sneak Attacks and the Counter Attacks.

Stroker

Stroker had the best reaction out of all three bowlers on the medium oil pattern with the Revenge Solid. The way he likes to play the lanes was much closer to what this ball wanted compared to what the other two players could create. He got to the pocket pretty easily on the fresh and only saw the occasional flat 10 pin stand if he didn’t get quite enough roll on the ball to get it to drive through the pins. As the pattern broke down more, the ball got through the pins even better, without him needing to make much of a move with his laydown point, as he was able to increase his ball speed and stay in the same part of the lane. He didn’t need to change the surface finish at all on this pattern, as the more direct line to the pocket kept him from seeing

Additional Radical Revenge Solid Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.