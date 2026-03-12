General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Revenge Solid
|Reviewed:
|May 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 1500 SiaAir / Factory Compound
|Color:
|Teal / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Sneak Attack Symmetric
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.544
|Diff:
|0.036
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Radical Revenge Solid takes the medium-high RG (2.544″), low differential (0.036″) symmetrical weight block from the Sneak Attacks and surrounds it with the HK22 Solid coverstock. It is part of a dual release with the Revenge Pearl, and both balls come out of the box finished with 500/1000/1500 SiaAir and Factory Compound. The Revenge Solid’s stronger cover created more hook and more response off the dry than both Sneak Attacks. With the stronger shell providing more angle and more hook, our testers had to play the lanes from a bit farther inside than where they lined up with both the Sneak Attacks and the Counter Attacks.
Stroker
Stroker had the best reaction out of all three bowlers on the medium oil pattern with the Revenge Solid. The way he likes to play the lanes was much closer to what this ball wanted compared to what the other two players could create. He got to the pocket pretty easily on the fresh and only saw the occasional flat 10 pin stand if he didn’t get quite enough roll on the ball to get it to drive through the pins. As the pattern broke down more, the ball got through the pins even better, without him needing to make much of a move with his laydown point, as he was able to increase his ball speed and stay in the same part of the lane. He didn’t need to change the surface finish at all on this pattern, as the more direct line to the pocket kept him from seeing
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Radical Revenge Solid Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Revenge Solid vs. Radical Deep Impact
- Radical Revenge Solid vs. Radical Evil Eye
- Radical Revenge Solid vs. Radical Intel Recon
- Radical Revenge Solid vs. Radical Outer Limits Black Hole
- Radical Revenge Solid vs. Radical Revenge Pearl
- Radical Revenge Solid vs. Radical Sneak Attack
- Radical Revenge Solid vs. Radical Sneak Attack Solid
- Radical Revenge Solid vs. Radical Vexed
To compare the Radical Revenge Solid to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Revenge Solid Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.