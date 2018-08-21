General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai-38
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Neon Orange / Neon Green
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.541
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.000
The Radical Sizzle combines the color schemes of the orange Beyond Ridiculous Pearl and the green Beyond Ridiculous. Its new Ai-38 coverstock is finished with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, giving it lots of length through the front of the lane. The Sizzle’s symmetrical core has the same undrilled RG and total differential as the core from the Beyond Ridiculous balls, but with a new design. Each of our three testers saw easy length, a defined move at the end of the pattern, and then a straighter motion after the breakpoint from the Sizzle.
We started with the box-finished Sizzle on our medium oil test pattern, with all three testers struggling to find a line
The Radical Sizzle combines the color schemes of the orange Beyond Ridiculous Pearl and the green Beyond Ridiculous. Its new Ai-38 coverstock is finished with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, giving it lots of length through the front of the lane. The Sizzle’s symmetrical core has the same undrilled RG and total differential as the core from the Beyond Ridiculous balls, but with a new design. Each of our three testers saw easy length, a defined move at the end of the pattern, and then a straighter motion after the breakpoint from the Sizzle.
We started with
