Radical Sizzle

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Ai-38
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
Color:Neon Orange / Neon Green
Empty
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.541
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.000

The Radical Sizzle combines the color schemes of the orange Beyond Ridiculous Pearl and the green Beyond Ridiculous. Its new Ai-38 coverstock is finished with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, giving it lots of length through the front of the lane. The Sizzle’s symmetrical core has the same undrilled RG and total differential as the core from the Beyond Ridiculous balls, but with a new design. Each of our three testers saw easy length, a defined move at the end of the pattern, and then a straighter motion after the breakpoint from the Sizzle.

We started with the box-finished Sizzle on our medium oil test pattern, with all three testers struggling to find a line

The Radical Sizzle combines the color schemes of the orange Beyond Ridiculous Pearl and the green Beyond Ridiculous. Its new Ai-38 coverstock is finished with 500 SiaAir and Crown Factory Compound, giving it lots of length through the front of the lane. The Sizzle’s symmetrical core has the same undrilled RG and total differential as the core from the Beyond Ridiculous balls, but with a new design. Each of our three testers saw easy length, a defined move at the end of the pattern, and then a straighter motion after the breakpoint from the Sizzle.

We started with

Radical Sizzle Comparisons

Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:

To compare the Radical Sizzle to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.

Additional Radical Sizzle Resources

Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.