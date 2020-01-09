Radical Squatch Hybrid

Brand:
Name:Squatch Hybrid
Reviewed:January 2020
Coverstock Specs
Name:Ai-39 Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound / Crown Factory Polish
Color:Teal / Platinum / Orange
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.482
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.000

The Squatch Hybrid is the third ball in the Squatch series. It features the same symmetrical core design as both the original Squatch and the Squatch Solid, along with the Ai-39 Hybrid coverstock. This three-colored ball comes out of the box after being finished with 500 SiaAir, Crown Factory Compound, and Crown Factory Polish. This finish helps the Squatch Hybrid clear the front of the lane even more easily than the original Squatch.

With the amount of length and back end angle we saw from the Squatch Hybrid, its best matchup came on our medium oil test pattern. All three testers kept their breakpoints no farther right than board 10 on the fresh, which suited Cranker the best. He started his ball on 26, crossed 18 at the arrows, and used a breakpoint on 10. His higher rev rate gave his ball a chance at getting back to the pocket and striking even when he got it a bit farther right downlane. Tweener’s ball was on 19 at

