The Sneak Attack Solid joins the EZ-Use line for Radical this summer season. This ball uses the Sneak Attack Symmetric core design from the original Sneak Attack. The coverstock on this release is a solid reactive called MTS-1 that is finished with 500/1500/3000 SiaAir, which helps it pick up earlier than the original. While this ball has more total hook than the original Sneak Attack, it still has less overall motion than balls like the Rattler and Bigfoot Hybrid. All three of our testers could find uses for this ball on all four of our test conditions.
Cranker loved the versatility he saw from the Sneak Attack Solid on the fresh medium oil pattern. He saw the ball rev up very strongly in the midlane, providing a predictable motion when it came out of the pattern. He could either use his normal release and start close to the track, get more up the back of the ball and play farther outside, or reduce his speed and get farther inside. He liked being able to start closer to the track area and then move everything left as the front started to hook. This ball was excellent from start to finish for him, never doing anything unexpected downlane. The box finish was a very good matchup on this pattern. Despite not being an overly strong ball, Cranker found that the sanded cover had no problem creating traction for him on the heavy oil pattern. He needed to keep his angles tighter through the front because it was weaker than the Innovator Solid and Outer Limits, but the Sneak Attack Solid provided enough motion to strike easily on the fresh. The
