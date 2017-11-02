General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Ai30
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|500 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Blue / Red Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Guru Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.501
|Diff:
|0.044
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Radical Tremendous Pearl uses the Guru Asymmetric core from the original Tremendous and Guru series and surrounds it with a new pearlized coverstock. This new pearl cover—named Ai30—is finished with a 500 SiaAir pad and Crown Factory Compound. We found this cover and core combination to read the middle of the lane more than the Katana, while providing a smoother change of direction when it hit the dry.
Just like we saw from the Katana, we had our best reaction with this ball on our medium oil test pattern. Cranker really liked his reaction on the fresh with the box finish. He was able to start four boards right of where he was with his Katana. He saw his ball easily slide to the breakpoint and then make a strong move to the pocket. Since this ball was smoother than the Katana downlane, it gave him room for error in both directions at the breakpoint. If he missed to the dry, his ball was smooth enough to roll off the spot and hit the pocket. When he missed inside, his ball would still ...
