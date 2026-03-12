General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Vexed Variant
|Reviewed:
|October 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C+ Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 2000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Navy / Royal Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vexed Variant Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.490
|Diff:
|0.045
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Vexed Variant is Radical’s newest innovation for the 2026 fall season. This ball uses the same strong HK22C+ Solid coverstock as the Vexed. It is finished with 500/2000 SiaAir, which makes it rougher than the 500/1000/3000 SiaAir combination on the original. The Vexed Variant’s weight block has mass properties that differ significantly from the original’s Vexed Asymmetric core design. This ball has a slightly lower RG (2.490″), a higher differential (0.045″), and a higher intermediate differential (0.015″) compared to the original Vexed. The beefed-up core shape and added surface texture gave the Vexed Variant much more total hook than the Vexed. We found this ball most useful on our heavy oil pattern, but as long as we had decent pattern length and volume, the ball was in play for us.
Stroker
Stroker had plenty of effortless hook and motion on the fresh heavy oil pattern. Balls that don’t require him to reduce his speed or point the ball toward the pocket off his hand are the ones he likes to start with on this condition. The Vexed Variant revved up quickly, and the cover had no trouble digging into the pattern. He saw more downlane motion than the Guru Oracle, giving him very good pin carry. The adjustments needed to stay in the pocket on this condition were small and very easy for him. When the ball started to leave the 4 pin, he moved two boards left with his laydown point, kept his eyes on the same target at the arrows, and got the ball a little farther right at the breakpoint. He maintained his pin carry even as the pattern broke down and he
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Radical Vexed Variant Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Vexed Variant vs. Radical Evil Eye
- Radical Vexed Variant vs. Radical Evil Eye Pearl
- Radical Vexed Variant vs. Radical Guru Oracle
- Radical Vexed Variant vs. Radical Guru Oracle Pearl
- Radical Vexed Variant vs. Radical Intel Tour
- Radical Vexed Variant vs. Radical No Doubt Hybrid
- Radical Vexed Variant vs. Radical Revenge Pearl
- Radical Vexed Variant vs. Radical Revenge Solid
- Radical Vexed Variant vs. Radical Vexed
To compare the Radical Vexed Variant to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Vexed Variant Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.