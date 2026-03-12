General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Vexed
|Reviewed:
|April 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|HK22C+ Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Sky Blue / Purple / Navy
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Vexed Asymmetric
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.498
|Diff:
|0.036
|Int. Diff:
|0.012
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Vexed is the latest entry into Radical’s Top Shelf line. While the weight blocks of the symmetrical Evil Eye and the asymmetrical Vexed share some visual similarities, they differ in mass properties. The RG of the Vexed is slightly higher than the Evil Eye, at 2.498″ compared to 2.495″. The total differential is reduced, from 0.046″ in the Evil Eye to 0.036″ in the Vexed, and the Vexed has an intermediate differential of 0.012″. The coverstock on the Vexed is HK22C+ Solid, and it is finished with 500/1000/3000 SiaAir, which is smoother in texture compared to the 500/1500 SiaAir box finish on the Evil Eye. With these changes, we saw less traction in the oil compared to the Evil Eye, but a stronger move off the breakpoint. The Vexed’s dull, solid cover was a good option for our bowlers on three of our four standard test conditions. We would have needed radically different layouts and some surface changes in order to get this ball to work well on our dry oil pattern.
Tweener
Tweener had a nice look to the pocket on the fresh heavy oil pattern with the Vexed. He played straighter up the lane with his angles, not getting the ball outside of board 11 at the breakpoint while starting it around board 15. He needed to reduce his speed slightly to make sure the ball picked up enough in the midlane to flip over at the back end. The 3000 SiaAir surface was just rough enough to create traction off his hand and keep the ball from having too much length on the fresh. The Vexed allowed him to stay straighter and play a more direct line than he could with the Evil Eye or the Guru Oracle on this pattern. Once
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Vexed Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Vexed vs. Radical Deep Impact
- Radical Vexed vs. Radical Evil Eye
- Radical Vexed vs. Radical Guru Oracle
- Radical Vexed vs. Radical Intel Recon
- Radical Vexed vs. Radical Outer Limits Black Hole
- Radical Vexed vs. Radical Snapshot Hybrid
To compare the Radical Vexed to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Vexed Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.