General Info
|Brand:
|Radical
|Name:
|Zing Hybrid
|Reviewed:
|January 2020
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Forged 2 Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 SiaAir / Crown Factory Compound
|Color:
|Blue Solid / Silver / Charcoal Pearl
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.499
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Zing Hybrid uses the same Forged 2 Hybrid coverstock as the Conspiracy Hybrid and the same asymmetrical weight block as the original Zing. Finished at 500/1000 SiaAir with Crown Factory Compound, the Zing Hybrid provides more length and more back end reaction than the Conspiracy Hybrid. The added length gave all three of our testers a superb reaction on our medium oil test pattern.
Stroker started his ball on 15, crossing around the second arrow and getting it out to eight at the breakpoint. Tweener was able to lay his ball down on 25, targeting the third arrow and using the 10 board as his breakpoint. Cranker used the same breakpoint as Stroker, but started his ball on 31 and crossed just left of the middle arrow. All three testers saw the Zing Hybrid effortlessly clear the front, pick up very hard in the midlane, and make a strong move at the end of the pattern. As the oil transitioned, it only required small moves to get this ball back in the pocket, as no one moved more than 3-and-2 left. The Zing Hybrid provides more overall hook, but has a very similar motion to the Katana Slash, a popular previous release from
Radical Zing Hybrid Comparisons
- Radical Zing Hybrid vs. Radical Conspiracy Hybrid
- Radical Zing Hybrid vs. Radical Conspiracy Theory
- Radical Zing Hybrid vs. Radical Squatch Hybrid
- Radical Zing Hybrid vs. Radical The Closer
- Radical Zing Hybrid vs. Radical Zing
Additional Radical Zing Hybrid Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.