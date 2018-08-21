General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Forged 2 Solid
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|500 / 1000 / 3000 SiaAir
|Color:
|Pink / Neon Blue / Black
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|NA
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.499
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.020
The Zing is the newest addition to Radical’s high performance Top Shelf product line. It uses the Forged 2 Solid coverstock from the Conspiracy and pairs it with an asymmetrical core that has a slightly lower RG and a slightly higher differential than the core from the Katana line. The Zing comes prepped from the factory with 500, 1000, and 3000 SiaAir pads.
The Zing gave all three of our testers tons of area on our heavy oil test pattern. Stroker took full advantage of the Zing’s large amount of total hook and strong move off the breakpoint. He was on 12 with his release position, sending his Zing over eight at the arrows. He could get it back to the pocket all the way from the six board at the breakpoint. His ball offered tons of traction through the oil, along with a strong move downlane. He had lots of recovery when he missed right of target, while misses to the inside chewed right through the heavier oil volume in the middle of the lane. Even his shots that were poorly executed still got to the pocket and had a chance to strike. Tweener and Cranker also had great looks to the pocket on this pattern. Tweener was laying his ball down on 14, crossing the second arrow, and using seven as his breakpoint. Cranker was much farther left, starting his ball on
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Radical Zing Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Radical Zing vs. Radical Conspiracy
- Radical Zing vs. Radical Conspiracy Hybrid
- Radical Zing vs. Radical Katana Dragon
- Radical Zing vs. Radical Katana Legend
- Radical Zing vs. Radical Ludicrous Solid
- Radical Zing vs. Radical Squatch Solid
To compare the Radical Zing to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Radical Zing Resources
Click here to visit Radical's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.