General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Forged 2 Solid
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:500 / 1000 / 3000 SiaAir
Color:Pink / Neon Blue / Black
Core Specs
Name:NA
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.499
Diff:0.051
Int. Diff:0.020

The Zing is the newest addition to Radical’s high performance Top Shelf product line. It uses the Forged 2 Solid coverstock from the Conspiracy and pairs it with an asymmetrical core that has a slightly lower RG and a slightly higher differential than the core from the Katana line. The Zing comes prepped from the factory with 500, 1000, and 3000 SiaAir pads.

The Zing gave all three of our testers tons of area on our heavy oil test pattern. Stroker took full advantage of the Zing’s large amount of total hook and strong move off the breakpoint. He was on 12 with his release position, sending his Zing over eight at the arrows. He could get it back to the pocket all the way from the six board at the breakpoint. His ball offered tons of traction through the oil, along with a strong move downlane. He had lots of recovery when he missed right of target, while misses to the inside chewed right through the heavier oil volume in the middle of the lane. Even his shots that were poorly executed still got to the pocket and had a chance to strike. Tweener and Cranker also had great looks to the pocket on this pattern. Tweener was laying his ball down on 14, crossing the second arrow, and using seven as his breakpoint. Cranker was much farther left, starting his ball on

