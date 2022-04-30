Roto Grip Clone

Bowler Ratings

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Clone
Reviewed:September 2023
Coverstock Specs
Name:OptiTrax Solid Reactive
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:Reacta Gloss
Color:Alien / Deep Mist / Cyber Grape
Core Specs
Name:Cloned ET
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.51
Diff:0.056
Int. Diff:0.016

Starting from the inside, the Roto Grip Clone uses a weight block that looks familiar to a previous design, but it is not an exact duplicate. Roto Grip fans will remember the Equalizer Technology core design that was found in the UFO and UFO Alert. This ball uses a similar asymmetrical design called Cloned ET that results in a slightly lower RG and a slightly higher total differential. Continuing to the outer shell, the Clone uses the new OptiTrax Solid Reactive cover. It is finished with Reacta Gloss, which gave us some of the most length we have seen from a solid Roto Grip ball. The Clone seemed to waste no energy until it got to the breakpoint and then made a very strong move toward the pocket.

Stroker saw the best reaction of all three bowlers on the fresh medium oil pattern with the Clone. His lower rev rate resulted in a more controllable move at the breakpoint compared to the other two bowlers. While his UFO Alert wanted to grab early if he was too straight up the dry on the outside part of the lane, the Clone didn’t have this problem. He was able to get the Clone to the breakpoint easily from more direct angles, turning over very sharply downlane. He needed to really stay on top of his moves as the oil broke down, as instead of seeing the ball drive past the 9 pin or leave a 4 pin when the transition hit, he sometimes went from striking to leaving big splits before even knowing it was time to make an adjustment. Stroker had a very good look on the dry pattern with the Clone at the box finish. The natural length provided by the shiny box finish got the ball to the pocket very easily. He was able to play a

Additional Roto Grip Clone Resources

Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.