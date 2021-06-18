Roto Grip UFO Alert

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:UFO Alert
Reviewed:June 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:eTrax Hybrid
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Purple Solid / Emerald / Teal
Empty
Core Specs
Name:E.T. (Equalizer Technology)
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.054
Int. Diff:0.016

Roto Grip’s new UFO Alert exchanges the dull MicroTrax-S20 coverstock found on the original UFO for eTrax Hybrid, prepped from the factory with a 1500 grit polished finish. Both balls share the asymmetrical E.T. weight block, leaving the coverstock and box finish as the distinguishing features that create the reaction differences between the two UFOs. The UFO Alert provided a significantly different motion from the original UFO that tested best for us on our medium oil pattern. The polished box finish gave our three testers a lot of length on fresh oil, with each of them seeing improved reactions after making surface adjustments.

Cranker’s best look with the UFO Alert was on the medium oil pattern, but the polished box finish gave him some trouble controlling the breakpoint on the fresh. It provided more length for him than both the Idol Synergy and the Rubicon UC2. To combat the over/under reaction he saw on the fresh, Cranker removed the factory polish with a 4000 grit pad on the spinner. The resulting increase in overall hook and earlier breakpoint pushed him in to around the fifth arrow, but he then had much more room for error downlane. As the pattern broke down, the box finish was still a bit

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.