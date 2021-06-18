General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|UFO Alert
|Reviewed:
|June 2021
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|eTrax Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Purple Solid / Emerald / Teal
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|E.T. (Equalizer Technology)
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
Roto Grip’s new UFO Alert exchanges the dull MicroTrax-S20 coverstock found on the original UFO for eTrax Hybrid, prepped from the factory with a 1500 grit polished finish. Both balls share the asymmetrical E.T. weight block, leaving the coverstock and box finish as the distinguishing features that create the reaction differences between the two UFOs. The UFO Alert provided a significantly different motion from the original UFO that tested best for us on our medium oil pattern. The polished box finish gave our three testers a lot of length on fresh oil, with each of them seeing improved reactions after making surface adjustments.
Cranker’s best look with the UFO Alert was on the medium oil pattern, but the polished box finish gave him some trouble controlling the breakpoint on the fresh. It provided more length for him than both the Idol Synergy and the Rubicon UC2. To combat the over/under reaction he saw on the fresh, Cranker removed the factory polish with a 4000 grit pad on the spinner. The resulting increase in overall hook and earlier breakpoint pushed him in to around the fifth arrow, but he then had much more room for error downlane. As the pattern broke down, the box finish was still a bit
