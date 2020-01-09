General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|UFO
|Reviewed:
|January 2020
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|MicroTrax-S20
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Grit Pad
|Color:
|Deep Purple / Baby Blue / Neon Green
|Core Specs
|Name:
|E.T. (Equalizer Technology)
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.054
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Roto Grip UFO uses the newest and most aggressive version of the MicroTrax coverstock, finished at the factory with a 2000 grit surface. The new asymmetrical E.T. (Equalizer Technology) core has a higher RG, higher differential, and lower intermediate differential than the Centrum core from the Halo series. The changes inside and out to the UFO gave us more total traction with an earlier read and a smoother back end compared to the Halo.
The UFO created plenty of easy hook on everything we threw it on, which helped it match up best to our heavy oil test pattern. All three testers easily got to the pocket on the fresh, as the UFO had no trouble creating traction and revving up very strongly in the midlane. Everyone needed to move two boards inside with their feet with the UFO and keep their balls closer to the pocket downlane compared to where they played with the Halo. This ball’s smoother motion had no trouble handling the oil, and it didn’t need to get farther right to the friction downlane in order to get through the pins. The UFO allowed all three testers to chase the oil farther left as the pattern started to break down. As long as the ball stayed in the oil, it
Roto Grip UFO Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
Additional Roto Grip UFO Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.