General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Gremlin Tour-X
|Reviewed:
|March 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|V-R1 Hybrid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Smoke / Velvet / Ink
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rondure TOUR-X
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.48
|Diff:
|0.034
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Gremlin Tour-X joins the Gremlin and the Rockstars in the HP3 line for Roto Grip. This ball uses the asymmetrical Rondure TOUR-X weight block, which is a modified version of the original Rondure core to lower both the RG and differential. Compared to the original Gremlin, the changes bring the differential down to 0.034″ from 0.058″, while the RG is down to 2.48″ from 2.50″. This ball uses a hybrid version of the V-R1 coverstock that was used in its pearl form on the Gremlin and in its solid form on the Transformer. We found the Gremlin Tour-X to provide more traction in the midlane and a smoother motion off the dry compared to the original Gremlin, but we did see more responsiveness and more continuation than the Rockstar across our test conditions. We were very impressed with how usable the Gremlin Tour-X was across all four of our oil patterns.
Cranker
Cranker saw just enough total hook to make the Gremlin Tour-X an option on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The ball’s low RG core shape helped it rev up quickly and create enough traction for him to get to the pocket. He saw more total hook and continuation than the Rockstar on this pattern, allowing him to have a nice look on this slicker condition. He didn’t swing the Gremlin Tour-X as much as the Transformer or the RST Hyperdrive, as it allowed him to play a little straighter on the fresh. His ball reaction improved as stronger balls also went down the lane and broke down the oil. He could start moving deeper with the Gremlin Tour-X and have it start to recover more and finish stronger through the pin deck. He tried more surface to allow him to
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Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of each pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X vs. Roto Grip Gremlin
- Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X vs. Roto Grip Rockstar
- Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X vs. Roto Grip Rockstar Amped
- Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X vs. Roto Grip RST Hyperdrive
- Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X vs. Roto Grip RST Hyperdrive Pearl
- Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X vs. Roto Grip Transformer
- Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X vs. Roto Grip Ultimate Wrecker
To compare the Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.