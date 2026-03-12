Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our premium members.

General Info

Brand:
Name:Gremlin Tour-X
Reviewed:March 2026
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Coverstock Specs
Name:V-R1 Hybrid Reactive
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:4000 Abralon
Color:Smoke / Velvet / Ink
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Core Specs
Name:Rondure TOUR-X
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.48
Diff:0.034
Int. Diff:0.011

For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.

The Gremlin Tour-X joins the Gremlin and the Rockstars in the HP3 line for Roto Grip. This ball uses the asymmetrical Rondure TOUR-X weight block, which is a modified version of the original Rondure core to lower both the RG and differential. Compared to the original Gremlin, the changes bring the differential down to 0.034″ from 0.058″, while the RG is down to 2.48″ from 2.50″. This ball uses a hybrid version of the V-R1 coverstock that was used in its pearl form on the Gremlin and in its solid form on the Transformer. We found the Gremlin Tour-X to provide more traction in the midlane and a smoother motion off the dry compared to the original Gremlin, but we did see more responsiveness and more continuation than the Rockstar across our test conditions. We were very impressed with how usable the Gremlin Tour-X was across all four of our oil patterns.

Cranker

Cranker saw just enough total hook to make the Gremlin Tour-X an option on the fresh heavy oil pattern. The ball’s low RG core shape helped it rev up quickly and create enough traction for him to get to the pocket. He saw more total hook and continuation than the Rockstar on this pattern, allowing him to have a nice look on this slicker condition. He didn’t swing the Gremlin Tour-X as much as the Transformer or the RST Hyperdrive, as it allowed him to play a little straighter on the fresh. His ball reaction improved as stronger balls also went down the lane and broke down the oil. He could start moving deeper with the Gremlin Tour-X and have it start to recover more and finish stronger through the pin deck. He tried more surface to allow him to

Additional Roto Grip Gremlin Tour-X Resources

Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

Bowling This Month's ball testing team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has reviewed well over 1,000 bowling balls for Bowling This Month. In addition to leading BTM's ball testing efforts, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX, and he is an avid competitive bowler. Learn more about our bowling ball testing and review process here.