General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Transformer
|Reviewed:
|January 2026
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|V-R1 Solid Reactive
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|4000 Abralon
|Color:
|Indigo / Violet / Slate
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Morph-Wing
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.51
|Diff:
|0.051
|Int. Diff:
|0.015
For details on our standard test layouts, please click here.
The Transformer is the first ball in Roto Grip’s new HP5 line. This ball introduces a new core design called Morph-Wing. This asymmetrical core shape has two wings built into it that can alter the ball’s dynamics depending on whether the gripping holes are drilled into one of them. The Transformer uses a solid version of the V-R1 coverstock, a shell that was used in pearlized form on the Gremlin. It comes out of the box with a 4000 Abralon surface finish, providing some traction in the oil without starting up too early. This ball was more responsive at the breakpoint compared to the Rockstar and the RST Hyperdrive. Our testers found that the Transformer performed better when there was still some oil in the front of the lane, while our test patterns were more on the fresh side.
Tweener
Tweener liked the strong continuation he saw downlane from the Transformer on the fresh medium oil pattern. The 4000 Abralon box finish did a very good job of digging into the midlane while allowing the ball to make a strong turn at the breakpoint. He saw a good amount of versatility out of this ball on the fresh. One option he had available was to reduce his speed, move left with his laydown point, and cover more boards. He could also increase his speed, tighten up his angles, and play farther right. He saw much more length than the RST Hyperdrive and more recovery than the Rockstar. As the pattern started to break down, he felt a little trapped with the box finish. Oil breakdown in the front of the lane caused the ball to start
