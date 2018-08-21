Roto Grip Halo

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:MicroTrax-S18
Type:Reactive Solid
Box Finish:2000 Grit Pad
Color:Coal / Fuchsia / Sky Blue
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Centrum
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.050
Int. Diff:0.018

The Halo is the latest offering from Roto Grip in their high performance HP4 line. This ball uses a new asymmetrical weight block called Centrum that is paired up with the same MicroTrax-S18 solid reactive coverstock from the Idol. This ball adds more flip and back end motion compared to the Idol, as well as more traction than the Hyper Cell Fused. The Halo’s dull 2000 grit box finish allows it to hook with minimal effort for all styles of bowlers.

The effortless hook of the Halo made our heavy oil pattern look pretty easy, as all three of our testers had an immense amount of traction. They could start farther left on the lane than with their No Rules and No Rules Exist because of the added motion at the end of the lane that the Halo provided. Even though it creates a lot of traction in the oil, this ball didn’t burn up early for any of our testers, and it allowed them all to see lots of continuation all the way through the pin deck. As the pattern started to transition, they found themselves needing to move left every three or four shots to keep their Halos in the oil long enough to stay in the pocket. As they continued to ...

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.