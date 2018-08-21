General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|MicroTrax-S18
|Type:
|Reactive Solid
|Box Finish:
|2000 Grit Pad
|Color:
|Coal / Fuchsia / Sky Blue
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Centrum
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.050
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Halo is the latest offering from Roto Grip in their high performance HP4 line. This ball uses a new asymmetrical weight block called Centrum that is paired up with the same MicroTrax-S18 solid reactive coverstock from the Idol. This ball adds more flip and back end motion compared to the Idol, as well as more traction than the Hyper Cell Fused. The Halo’s dull 2000 grit box finish allows it to hook with minimal effort for all styles of bowlers.
The effortless hook of the Halo made our heavy oil pattern look pretty easy, as all three of our testers had an immense amount of traction. They could start farther left on the lane than with their No Rules and No Rules Exist because of the added motion at the end of the lane that the Halo provided. Even though it creates a lot of traction in the oil, this ball didn’t burn up early for any of our testers, and it allowed them all to see lots of continuation all the way through the pin deck. As the pattern started to transition, they found themselves needing to move left every three or four shots to keep their Halos in the oil long enough to stay in the pocket. As they continued to ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip Halo Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Halo vs. Roto Grip All-Out Show Off
- Roto Grip Halo vs. Roto Grip Dare Devil Danger
- Roto Grip Halo vs. Roto Grip Hot Cell
- Roto Grip Halo vs. Roto Grip Hyper Cell Fused
- Roto Grip Halo vs. Roto Grip Idol
- Roto Grip Halo vs. Roto Grip Winner
To compare the Roto Grip Halo to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.