Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:eTrax-H18
Type:Reactive Hybrid
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Jet Black / Silver / Violet
Core Specs
Name:Nucleus
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.52
Diff:0.056
Int. Diff:0.018
The Nucleus asymmetrical core makes its return to the Roto Grip lineup with the release of the Hyper Cell Fused. On the outside, this ball uses a new hybrid coverstock called eTrax-H18 that comes out of the box with the standard 1500 grit polished finish. The Hyper Cell Fused joins the pearlized No Rules Pearl, the urethane-shelled Hot Cell, and the solid reactive No Rules Exist in Roto Grip’s high performance HP4 line. This ball offered very easy length and a strong motion off the dry during our testing.

The Hyper Cell Fused performed best on our medium oil test pattern. All three of our testers saw an excellent motion on the fresh, as the polished box finish allowed them each to play where they are most effective on the lane. Stroker played straighter up the lane, near the second arrow. The polish helped his ball stay straighter through the front, allowing it to make its move when it came out of the pattern downlane. Cranker was laying his ball down around 25, crossing near the fourth arrow on its way to a breakpoint on the eight board. Tweener was right between the other two testers, playing a small swing away from the pocket and ...

