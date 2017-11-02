General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|eTrax-H18
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Jet Black / Silver / Violet
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Nucleus
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Nucleus asymmetrical core makes its return to the Roto Grip lineup with the release of the Hyper Cell Fused. On the outside, this ball uses a new hybrid coverstock called eTrax-H18 that comes out of the box with the standard 1500 grit polished finish. The Hyper Cell Fused joins the pearlized No Rules Pearl, the urethane-shelled Hot Cell, and the solid reactive No Rules Exist in Roto Grip’s high performance HP4 line. This ball offered very easy length and a strong motion off the dry during our testing.
The Hyper Cell Fused performed best on our medium oil test pattern. All three of our testers saw an excellent motion on the fresh, as the polished box finish allowed them each to play where they are most effective on the lane. Stroker played straighter up the lane, near the second arrow. The polish helped his ball stay straighter through the front, allowing it to make its move when it came out of the pattern downlane. Cranker was laying his ball down around 25, crossing near the fourth arrow on its way to a breakpoint on the eight board. Tweener was right between the other two testers, playing a small swing away from the pocket and ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip Hyper Cell Fused Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Hyper Cell Fused vs. Roto Grip All-Out Show Off
- Roto Grip Hyper Cell Fused vs. Roto Grip Dare Devil Danger
- Roto Grip Hyper Cell Fused vs. Roto Grip Hot Cell
- Roto Grip Hyper Cell Fused vs. Roto Grip No Rules Exist
- Roto Grip Hyper Cell Fused vs. Roto Grip No Rules Pearl
To compare the Roto Grip Hyper Cell Fused to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.