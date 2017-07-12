General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Radioactive
|Type:
|Urethane Solid
|Box Finish:
|1000 Grit Pad
|Color:
|Hot Red
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Nucleus
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.52
|Diff:
|0.056
|Int. Diff:
|0.018
The Roto Grip Hot Cell is a first in this era of bowling. This ball takes an old-school urethane coverstock and pairs it with a large, high-flaring asymmetrical core. The only previous urethane ball in recent Roto Grip history was the Grenade, which used a different urethane composition and a higher RG, lower differential symmetric weight block. The Hot Cell’s Nucleus core has been a proven winner in the various incarnations of the Cell line. The Hot Cell’s new urethane cover easily grabs the front of the lane, thanks in part to its very rough 1000 grit sanded finish. Like urethane balls do, the Hot Cell hooks early and arcs into the pocket. Unlike other urethane balls, though, the higher flare potential of the Hot Cell gives it more total hook than any current urethane-covered ball on the market.
Most urethane balls give our testers their best reactions on our dry pattern, but the extra hook from the Hot Cell made it best suited to our medium test pattern. Its dull urethane cover will grab the lane faster than any ball in the current Roto Grip lineup. It needs the traction of its 1000 ...
