Roto Grip Hustle P/O/W

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

Note: Ratings are only available to our subscribers.

General Info

Coverstock Specs
Name:Pumped
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Pink / Onyx / White Pearl
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Hustle
Type:Symmetrical
RG:2.53
Diff:0.030
Int. Diff:NA

The Hustle P/O/W is one of two new entries into the Roto Grip HP1 line. This Hustle is equipped with the same Pumped pearlized coverstock also used on the new R/I/G. The pearl coverstocks on these balls generate more length than the two different hybrid covers on the P/R/O and the S/A/Y. The higher RG, lower differential Hustle core design stays the same in all four releases.

The Hustle P/O/W’s combination of low differential core and polished pearlized coverstock allowed it to be best on our dry pattern. The first thing we saw was all three testers having the same 4 pin leave after changing balls from the R/I/G on this pattern. The P/O/W picked up just a smidge earlier and hooked a touch more downlane than the R/I/G. All three testers made a two ...

Additional Roto Grip Hustle P/O/W Resources

Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.

Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.

The BTM Ball Testing Team

About The BTM Ball Testing Team

The BTM Ball Testing Team is led by Eric Martinez. Our team of three testers has thrown and reviewed hundreds of bowling balls for Bowling This Month. When not testing balls for BTM, Eric owns and operates University Pro Shop in San Antonio, TX and he is an avid competitive bowler. Click here to learn more about how we test and review bowling balls.