General Info
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|Pumped
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Pink / Onyx / White Pearl
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Hustle
|Type:
|Symmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.030
|Int. Diff:
|NA
The Hustle P/O/W is one of two new entries into the Roto Grip HP1 line. This Hustle is equipped with the same Pumped pearlized coverstock also used on the new R/I/G. The pearl coverstocks on these balls generate more length than the two different hybrid covers on the P/R/O and the S/A/Y. The higher RG, lower differential Hustle core design stays the same in all four releases.
The Hustle P/O/W’s combination of low differential core and polished pearlized coverstock allowed it to be best on our dry pattern. The first thing we saw was all three testers having the same 4 pin leave after changing balls from the R/I/G on this pattern. The P/O/W picked up just a smidge earlier and hooked a touch more downlane than the R/I/G. All three testers made a two ...
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip Hustle P/O/W Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Hustle P/O/W vs. Roto Grip Dare Devil
- Roto Grip Hustle P/O/W vs. Roto Grip Haywire
- Roto Grip Hustle P/O/W vs. Roto Grip Hustle P/R/O
- Roto Grip Hustle P/O/W vs. Roto Grip Hustle R/I/G
- Roto Grip Hustle P/O/W vs. Roto Grip No Rules
- Roto Grip Hustle P/O/W vs. Roto Grip Wreck-It
To compare the Roto Grip Hustle P/O/W to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip Hustle P/O/W Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own test results and that you may sometimes find discrepancies between our comments / ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.