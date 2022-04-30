General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|RST X-3
|Reviewed:
|August 2022
|Empty
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|MicroTrax Hybrid
|Type:
|Reactive Hybrid
|Box Finish:
|4K - Fast
|Color:
|Yellow / Smoke / Grape
|Empty
|Core Specs
|Name:
|RST (Roto Star Tour)
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.53
|Diff:
|0.053
|Int. Diff:
|0.016
The Roto Grip RST X-3 uses the same asymmetrical Roto Star Tour core that was used in the RST X-1 and RST X-2. The X-3 uses the same MicroTrax Hybrid veneer that was used on the RST X-1, finished with the new 4K – Fast process that gives it a bit of a shinier look than the X-1’s 3000 grit box finish. This helps to give the RST X-3 more length than the X-1 and a smoother motion than the polished RST X-2. When all was said and done, the RST X-3 matched up best to our medium oil pattern for all three testers.
Cranker has matched up really well with the RST X-1 and RST X-2, so he had high hopes for the X-3. He saw the best motion out of the three bowlers on the medium oil pattern. With plenty of length through the front, he had a smoother reaction than both the X-1 and the X-2 on the fresh. With the box finish, he saw his ball tend go a bit more forward at the back end, allowing him to control the motion and still carry. As the cover started to glaze up with oil, his reaction got even better and he started to see a sharper move and more continuation downlane, which allowed him to open up his angles even more. Changing the surface to 500/1000 Abralon with Storm’s Step Two compound gave him this motion right away
Already a premium member? Click here to log in.
Roto Grip RST X-3 Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip RST X-3 vs. Roto Grip Gem
- Roto Grip RST X-3 vs. Roto Grip Idol Cosmos
- Roto Grip RST X-3 vs. Roto Grip Idol Helios
- Roto Grip RST X-3 vs. Roto Grip RST X-1
- Roto Grip RST X-3 vs. Roto Grip RST X-2
- Roto Grip RST X-3 vs. Roto Grip Rubicon UC3
To compare the Roto Grip RST X-3 to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip RST X-3 Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
Please remember that our reviews are solely based on our own testing and that you may sometimes find differences between our comments and ratings and the manufacturer's claims. Links to these manufacturer resources are provided here strictly for convenience purposes.