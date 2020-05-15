General Info
|Brand:
|Roto Grip
|Name:
|Rubicon UC2
|Reviewed:
|January 2021
|Coverstock Specs
|Name:
|eTrax Pearl
|Type:
|Reactive Pearl
|Box Finish:
|1500 Grit Polished
|Color:
|Cosmic Black / Purple Sky
|Core Specs
|Name:
|Rondure
|Type:
|Asymmetrical
|RG:
|2.49
|Diff:
|0.052
|Int. Diff:
|0.011
The Roto Grip Rubicon UC2 is the pearlized follow-up to the highly successful Rubicon. The UC2 uses the newest pearl version of the eTrax coverstock, which is more aggressive than the previous versions on the Halo Pearl and Idol Pearl. This ball comes out of the box at the same 1500 grit polished finish as all shiny Roto Grip balls and shares the Rondure asymmetrical core shape with the original Rubicon. This cover and core combination gave us good length, a strong midlane read, and a great back end motion.
Cranker had the best reaction out of the three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern, as the Rubicon UC2 allowed him to see his ideal reaction shape. The ball provided easy length through the fronts, enough traction in the midlane to get going, and a strong back end motion that wasn’t too snappy. He had plenty of room to miss, along with plenty of pin carry. As the pattern broke down, the Rubicon UC2 was just as effective in transition as it was on the fresh. He was able to keep the same great reaction by moving deeper on the lane with his feet and target. He really liked the motion
Roto Grip Rubicon UC2 Comparisons
Click below to see a comparison table of the pair of bowling balls shown:
- Roto Grip Rubicon UC2 vs. Roto Grip Idol Pearl
- Roto Grip Rubicon UC2 vs. Roto Grip Idol Synergy
- Roto Grip Rubicon UC2 vs. Roto Grip MVP Attitude
- Roto Grip Rubicon UC2 vs. Roto Grip Nuclear Cell
- Roto Grip Rubicon UC2 vs. Roto Grip RST X-1
- Roto Grip Rubicon UC2 vs. Roto Grip Rubicon
To compare the Roto Grip Rubicon UC2 to any other bowling ball(s), please use our Bowling Ball Comparison tool.
Additional Roto Grip Rubicon UC2 Resources
Click here to visit Roto Grip's website to read the manufacturer-supplied information on this ball. Also, see below for the manufacturer-produced promotional video for this ball.
