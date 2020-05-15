Roto Grip Rubicon UC2

Bowler Ratings

PatternStTwCr
Oily:X.XX.XX.X
Medium:X.XX.XX.X
Dry:X.XX.XX.X
Sport:X.XX.XX.X

Bowler ratings are from 1 to 10 in order of Stroker (ST), Tweener (TW), Cranker (CR)

General Info

Brand:
Name:Rubicon UC2
Reviewed:January 2021
Empty
Coverstock Specs
Name:eTrax Pearl
Type:Reactive Pearl
Box Finish:1500 Grit Polished
Color:Cosmic Black / Purple Sky
Empty
Core Specs
Name:Rondure
Type:Asymmetrical
RG:2.49
Diff:0.052
Int. Diff:0.011

The Roto Grip Rubicon UC2 is the pearlized follow-up to the highly successful Rubicon. The UC2 uses the newest pearl version of the eTrax coverstock, which is more aggressive than the previous versions on the Halo Pearl and Idol Pearl. This ball comes out of the box at the same 1500 grit polished finish as all shiny Roto Grip balls and shares the Rondure asymmetrical core shape with the original Rubicon. This cover and core combination gave us good length, a strong midlane read, and a great back end motion.

Cranker had the best reaction out of the three testers on the fresh medium oil pattern, as the Rubicon UC2 allowed him to see his ideal reaction shape. The ball provided easy length through the fronts, enough traction in the midlane to get going, and a strong back end motion that wasn’t too snappy. He had plenty of room to miss, along with plenty of pin carry. As the pattern broke down, the Rubicon UC2 was just as effective in transition as it was on the fresh. He was able to keep the same great reaction by moving deeper on the lane with his feet and target. He really liked the motion

